Briefly for July 23

Christophe Laporte ended the host's drought of stage winners when he surged out of the peloton in the finale of the 19th stage and claimed his maiden win on the Tour de France on Friday.

Just two days before the race ends in Paris, Laporte spared the blushes for French riders who had not tasted a victory all month. Only twice in race history has France not produced a stage winner, in 1926 and 1999.

Laporte made his move after a trio of breakaway riders was caught with 1.5 kilometers left in the 188.5-kilometer flat stage to Cahors in southwestern France. On paper, the stage looked enticing for pure sprinters but Laporte made the most of the slight uphill section to the finish to deny them.

A support rider for race leader Jonas Vingegaard at Jumbo-Visma, Laporte won ahead of Jasper Philipsen and Alberto Dainese.

It was the fifth stage win this month for the mighty Dutch team that also includes Wout van Aert. The versatile rider from Belgium did not compete for the stage win on Friday, offering the chance to Laporte.

“I'm super happy, I can't believe it. Wout told me, ‘Today is for you,'" Laporte said. “I was already fully satisfied by our great team work, but to win a Tour stage is a childhood dream come true."

There was no significant change in the general classification. Vingegaard had an overall lead of 3 minutes, 26 seconds over defending champion Tadej Pogacar, and 2018 champion Geraint Thomas was still in third place, 8 minutes off the pace.

Organizers initially said Pogacar managed to take five seconds off Vingegaard as he sprinted to fifth place in Cahors but they ultimately credited the pair with the same time.

Pogacar tried to escape from the peloton in the last hour but Van Aert reacted quickly and did not let him go before Alexis Gougeard, Fred Wright and Jasper Stuyven moved away with 32 kilometers left.

Van Aert pulled the peloton to set up Laporte, while Michael Matthews, from the BikeExchange-Jayco team, also took part in the chase to pave the way for sprinter Dylan Groenewegen to deliver.

Once he caught the breakaway, Laporte accelerated again and never looked back.

Football

The Green Bay Packers’ revenues and profits soared above their pre-pandemic levels over the last year as they capitalized on the opportunity to play in full stadiums again.

Packers officials released their financial totals for the 2022 fiscal year on Friday, three days before the NFL’s only publicly owned franchise holds its annual shareholders meeting.

The Packers reported revenues of $579 million, a 56% increase over its 2021 total of $371.1 million and a 14.2% rise over its 2020 total of $506.9 million. The Packers had $501.3 million in expenses for a $77.7 million profit.

That’s a dramatic change from the previous year, when the Packers reported $409.8 million in expenses and $371.1 million in revenues, marking the first time since 2000 the team spent more money than it brought in. The Packers didn’t have any paying spectators at Lambeau Field during the 2020 regular season due to the pandemic.

The Packers reported a profit of $70.3 million in the 2020 fiscal year, which accounted for the 2019 season.

“The comparisons for this fiscal year to the last fiscal year really are not relevant, given the impact of the pandemic,” Packers CEO/president Mark Murphy said. “The comparisons that we feel are really more relevant are fiscal year 2022 back to two years ago.”

Their total revenues and expenses for the most recent fiscal year both set franchise records.

The Packers’ reported revenues didn’t account for the $64.7 million they raised last year from their sixth stock offering. The Packers added about 177,000 shareholders during this recent offering, increasing their total to 539,000.

The stock offering was the first the Packers had held since 2011.

Obituary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jim Lynch, the hard-hitting linebacker who helped the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings in the 1970 Super Bowl following a standout career at Notre Dame, has died. He was 76.

Lynch’s family announced that he died Thursday but did not provide a cause.

“I am often asked who was the best player to coach and Jim Lynch always comes to mind,” the late Notre Dame coach Ara Parseghian once said. “He was All-America in every sense: talented, hard-nosed and honest.”

Lynch grew up in Lima, Ohio, and starred for Central Catholic High School before heading to Notre Dame, where he became one of the most dominant players in school history. Lynch led the Fighting Irish in tackles in 1965 and ‘66, when he won the Maxwell Award as the nation’s best college player while serving as captain of the national championship team.

The Chiefs selected him in the second round of the 1967 draft and Lynch quickly became a staple in the lineup, helping them to three playoff appearances and their first Super Bowl title. He wound up playing 11 seasons in the NFL, all in Kansas City, and finished his career with 17 interceptions, 18 sacks and 14 fumble recoveries.

Lynch was inducted into the Chiefs' Hall of Fame in 1990 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 1992.