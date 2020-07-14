Briefly for July 15

The Kansas City Chiefs and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones agreed to a four-year contract that could be worth up to $85 million on Tuesday, the latest in a lavish spending spree by the Super Bowl champions as they continue to lock up their core pieces as training camp approaches.
The deal for Jones, which comes on the heels of a record-setting 10-year extension for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, includes $60 million in guarantees, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Chiefs had not announced the extension.
The two sides had been working on an extension since last year. Jones showed his displeasure by skipping the entirety of the offseason program — including the mandatory summer minicamp.
Jones returned in time for training camp, though, and his unique ability to rush the passer from the interior of the defensive line was instrumental in helping Kansas City beat the San Francisco 49ers to win its first Super Bowl in 50 years.
• The Philadelphia Eagles signed nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters to a one-year deal and plan to use him at right guard.
The 38-year-old Peters enters his 17th season in the NFL and 12th in Philadelphia. He’ll replace three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks, who tore his left Achilles tendon last month and will miss the season.
Peters has started 201 games in his career, including six playoff games. He played right tackle one season in Buffalo before switching to the left side in 2006.
• With less than two weeks before the scheduled start of training camp, the NFL has yet rule on the reinstatement petition of indefinitely suspended Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory.
Cowboys Vice President Stephen Jones said the team remains hopeful for Gregory’s return, though nothing is guaranteed and time is dwindling.
Gregory, 27, is serving his fourth suspension for violation of the NFL’s substances of abuse policy and he has failed or missed at least six tests with the Cowboys. He has played in 28 games in five seasons with the Cowboys.
Baseball
A top Canadian government health official said the Blue Jays might want to consider hosting an extended stretch of home games in order to get approval to play in Toronto amid the pandemic.
Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada’s Deputy Chief Public Health Officer, said Tuesday that back and forth travel from the United States, where coronavirus cases are surging, is a major issue that could prevent the government from approving Major League Baseball to play in Canada.
Njoo noted Canada has been reporting about 300 cases per day compared to 60,000 per day in the U.S.
The Blue Jays are scheduled to open the season July 24 at Tampa Bay. Toronto's home opener is listed as July 29 against Washington.
• All-Star outfielder Charlie Blackmon, the first major league player known to have tested positive for the coronavirus, returned to the Colorado Rockies for his first workout Monday after getting the all clear to rejoin his teammates.
“I feel great. I have felt that way for at least a couple of weeks now,” Blackmon said on a video conference call with reporters before taking batting and fielding practice at Coors Field.
“It’s nice to be back," he added. “I was getting kind of bored sitting there in the basement in quarantine by myself.”
Blackmon said he was only mildly affected by the virus that has killed more than 130,000 Americans and claimed more than a half-million lives worldwide.
