Briefly for July 15

The Kansas City Chiefs and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones agreed to a four-year contract that could be worth up to $85 million on Tuesday, the latest in a lavish spending spree by the Super Bowl champions as they continue to lock up their core pieces as training camp approaches.

The deal for Jones, which comes on the heels of a record-setting 10-year extension for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, includes $60 million in guarantees, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Chiefs had not announced the extension.

The two sides had been working on an extension since last year. Jones showed his displeasure by skipping the entirety of the offseason program — including the mandatory summer minicamp.

Jones returned in time for training camp, though, and his unique ability to rush the passer from the interior of the defensive line was instrumental in helping Kansas City beat the San Francisco 49ers to win its first Super Bowl in 50 years.

• The Philadelphia Eagles signed nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters to a one-year deal and plan to use him at right guard.