Briefly for Jan. 18

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team rose in the AP Top 25 for the second week in a row.

The Badgers are ranked No. 8 in the poll released Monday after defeating Ohio State 78-68 on Thursday. UW was ranked No. 13 last week following three straight wins against Purdue, Iowa and Maryland.

UW is currently on a six-game winning streak as it heads to Northwestern on Tuesday.

The Badgers are one of five Big Ten teams in the Top 25. Purdue is the highest at No. 4, followed by UW then Michigan State at No. 14 and Illinois at No. 17. Ohio State dropped to No. 19 following the loss to the Badgers. Iowa was unofficially No. 26 with 56 votes and Indiana received two votes.

Tennis

The first test of Naomi Osaka’s new approach to tennis might have been when she completely whiffed an overhead to give her opponent a break point on Day 1 of the no-Novak Djokovic Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia.

Osaka didn’t throw her racket. She didn’t roll her eyes. She smiled.

“There are situations where I previously would get upset. But at this point in my life, like, I’m here because I want to be here and because I find that it’s fun for me,” Osaka said. “Might as well enjoy it while I still can.”

In Osaka’s mind, the drama involving nine-time champion Djokovic’s deportation on the eve of the Australian Open was something for the players in the men’s draw to worry about. Her title defense began smoothly enough: She won the first five games on the way to a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Camila Osorio.

With so much attention on the 11-day saga of Djokovic’s attempt to participate in the year’s first Grand Slam tournament, the returns of Osaka and Rafael Nadal have been overshadowed.

Osaka wasn’t bothered by that. Nadal didn’t seem to be put off by it, either, renewing his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam singles title with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 win over Marcos Giron.

Nadal is tied with Djokovic and Roger Federer with 20 major singles titles each, the most in the history of men’s tennis. With Djokovic unable to defend his crown in Melbourne because he didn’t meet Australia’s strict COVID-19 vaccination criteria, the door is slightly more ajar to Nadal.

Osaka’s main concern, meanwhile, is winning a third Australian title in four years.

Golf

Five shots behind at the turn, Hideki Matsuyama figured all he could do was keep his head down and try to stay in the game Sunday in the Sony Open in Honolulu.

And when he finally looked up, he couldn’t see one of the best shots of his career.

In a sudden-death playoff with Russell Henley, Matsuyama hit a 3-wood from 276 yards, right into the sun, and had no idea that it settled 3 feet away for eagle on the par-5 18th until he heard an enormous cheer from one of the largest galleries at Waialae.

“To be honest, I didn’t even see it,” Matsuyama said. “But everybody started cheering, and I knew it was good.”

Matsuyama, who made birdie on the 18th in regulation for a 7-under 63, won for the eighth time on the PGA Tour, tying him with K.J. Choi for most tour victories by an Asian-born player.

For the Masters champion, this was the most unlikely.

Henley closed out the front nine with five one-putts in a row, starting with a par save, three straight birdies and a 3-foot eagle to build a five-shot lead.

He never made another birdie the rest of the way. Henley’s biggest moments on the back nine were a pair of tough par saves, and he had a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th in regulation to win. It caught the right edge of the cup, and he had to settle for a 65.

Obituary

CHICAGO (AP) — Les Grobstein, a longtime Chicago sports radio reporter and talk show host who recorded Lee Elia’s famous profanity-laced postgame rant about Cubs fans, has died.

He was 69. WSCR-AM reported Grobstein died Sunday at his home. No cause was given.

Grobstein had been the station’s overnight host since 2009. The spot suited him because of its dependence on callers and his willingness to listen and engage hardcore fans in lengthy discussions. “The Grobber” also had an encyclopedic knowledge of Chicago sports.

He was at Wrigley Field on April 29, 1983, when Elia — then the Cubs manager — went off on the team’s fans following a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The crowd threw garbage at Keith Moreland and Larry Bowa as they made their way from the dugout to the clubhouse afterward.

The 4-3 loss dropped the Cubs to 5-14 and Elia’s frustration spilled out during a lengthy tirade, which Grobstein captured on his tape recorder. Filled with profanities, Elia ranted the 85% of the “world is working. The other 15 come out here.”

To this day, clips of Elia’s salty rant are replayed on sports shows all over when memorable tirades are mentioned.

