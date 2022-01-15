Briefly for Jan. 16

Novak Djokovic was back in immigration detention Saturday after his legal challenge to avoid being deported from Australia for being unvaccinated for COVID-19 was moved to higher court.

A Federal Court hearing has been scheduled for Sunday, a day before the men’s No. 1-ranked tennis player and nine-time Australian Open champion was due to begin his title defense at the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year.

Djokovic and his lawyers had a morning meeting with immigration officials and, by mid-afternoon, Australian media reported the tennis star was taken back into detention. Television footage showed the 34-year-old Serb wearing a face mask as he sat in a vehicle near an immigration detention hotel.

He spent four nights confined to a hotel near downtown Melbourne before being released last Monday when he won a court challenge on procedural grounds against his first visa cancellation.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke on Friday blocked the visa, which was originally revoked when he landed at a Melbourne airport on Jan. 5.

Deportation from Australia can lead to a three-year ban on returning to the country, although that may be waived, depending on the circumstances.

Djokovic has acknowledged that his travel declaration was incorrect because it failed to indicate that he'd been in multiple countries in the two-week period before his arrival in Australia.

But that wasn't why Hawke decided that deporting Djokovic was in the public interest.

Lawyers for Djokovic filed documents in court that revealed Hawke had stated that the tennis star “is perceived by some as a talisman of a community of anti-vaccination sentiment.”

Australia has one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the world.

Golf

Russell Henley set the target Friday in the Sony Open in Honolulu by making a 30-foot eagle putt to cap off a big finish, and nobody could catch him.

Nine years after Henley began his rookie season on the PGA Tour by winning the Sony Open, he played his final six holes in 6 under and posted a 7-under 63 for a three-shot lead over Haotong Li of China. Only two other players were within five shots of the lead.

So much of the morning was up for grabs after 18-hole leader Kevin Na began to fade, with as many as five players having at least a share of the lead.

Henley holed a greenside bunker shot for eagle on the par-5 18th hole, only to miss the green long and into a back bunker for bogey on the tough first hole. And then he couldn’t miss. He birdied both par 3s on the front nine from inside 10 feet, made a pair of 12-foot birdie putts and finished with his eagle.

“Nice to finish like that,” Henley said. “I don't remember the last time I had two eagles in the same round, but it's definitely exciting.”

That put him at 15-under 125 in another week of low scoring with very little wind at Waialae. And it was a daunting mark for those trying to stay in range.

College basketball

Joe B. Hall took on the steep challenge of following a legend and created his own successful legacy.

Hall, who succeeded Adolph Rupp and guided Kentucky to a national championship in 1978, has died. He was 93.

The program announced Hall’s death in a social media post Saturday morning after the coach's family notified current Wildcats coach John Calipari. Hall and Calipari were close, and Hall was a a frequent presence at Kentucky practices and games. The retired coach would sometimes provide the “Y” when cheerleaders spelled out the state name during timeouts.

Calipari, who led Kentucky to the program's eighth national title in 2012, called Hall “my friend, my mentor and an icon in our state and in our profession” in a series of tweets. He said he visited Hall this week and added that the coach squeezed his hand tightly as Calipari prayed for him.

A moment of silence was held for Hall in Rupp Arena before No. 18 Kentucky faced 22nd-ranked rival Tennessee on Saturday. Spectators applauded during a video tribute that included interviews with the coach before fading to black with the words “Joe B. Hall Forever a Wildcat.”

Hall went 297-100 in 13 years with Kentucky. Born 20 miles north of the Lexington campus in Cynthiana, the former UK player and longtime assistant to Rupp assumed the monumental task of succeeding his boss in 1972 after Rupp was forced to retire because he turned 70.

Pro football

The Minnesota Vikings have begun the search for a new coach by seeking interviews with an initial slate of seven candidates, including Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

According to a person with knowledge of the process, speaking Saturday on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the organization was not publicizing the requests, the Vikings also asked to interview Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

With the rival Packers on a first-round bye for the playoffs, Hackett was allowed to talk to teams this weekend. He completed an interview Saturday with the Denver Broncos for their opening. In his third season with the Packers, Hackett is in his eighth year as an offensive coordinator in the NFL.

College football

Todd Graham resigned as the University of Hawaii’s football coach, stepping down amid controversy after completing the second-year of a five-year contract.

Graham resigned a week after former players and some parents testified before a state legislative hearing, criticizing the coach's management style and relationships with players. More than a dozen players have entered the transfer portal.

Graham gave up a $1,275,000 buyout by resigning. Assistant Jaocb Yoro will serve as interim head coach while the school searches for a replacement.

The 57-year-old Graham led Hawaii to a 6-7 overall record this season and 4-7 mark in the Mountain West after going 5-4 overall and 4-4 in the conference in his first season. He previously was a head coach at Rice, Tulsa, Pittsburgh and Arizona State.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0