One big Alpine stage completed, just two more to go, and Julian Alaphilippe is still in yellow with France one step closer to having a first Tour winner since 1985.
Continuing to contribute more than anyone to making this the most exciting Tour de France in decades, the French rider recovered from a moment of weakness on the lunar Galibier pass and sped down treacherous hairpin bends on the other side to preserve his race lead Thursday at Saint-Michel-de-Maurienne, France.
Colombian rider Nairo Quintana won the first big Alpine stage with three climbs to above 2,000 meters (6,500 feet), putting some color back into what so far had been an underwhelming Tour for the former two-time runner-up.
Golf
Paula Creamer is leading a major tournament again, shooting a bogey-free 7-under 64 Thursday in the first round of the Evian Championship at Évain-les-Bains, France.
When Creamer last topped a major leaderboard, she won the 2010 U.S. Women’s Open by four strokes.
At the Evian Resort Golf Club, where she had a signature win as a teenager, the 32-year-old American moved one shot clear after making her seventh birdie on the par-5 18th.
Creamer dressed all in black as temperatures rose to 95 degrees in the French heatwave. She took 31 shots to reach the turn and stayed clear of three players who peppered the back nine with birdies.
Brittany Altomare, who earned a career-best runner-up finish in Evian in 2017, joined seven-time major winner Inbee Park and Jin Young Ko, the ANA Inspiration winner in April, at 6 under.
Two shots back on 5 under were Jennifer Kupcho — the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur winner in April — and Mel Reid of England. Top-ranked Sung Hyun Park had a bogey-free 5 under through 15 holes.
Swimming
The Americans got ailing Katie Ledecky back. They just couldn’t overcome a world record by the Australians at the FINA World Championships at Gwangju, South Korea.
Ledecky returned after two days out of the pool while being sick to swim in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay. She rallied the U.S. to the lead on her second leg, but it wasn’t enough to defend the title from 2017.
Australia won in 7 minutes, 41.50 seconds.
Ariarne Titmus, Madison Wilson, Brianna Throssell and Emma McKeon took down the old mark of 7:42.08 set by China at the 2009 worlds in Rome during the height of the rubber suit era.
The United States took silver in 7:41.87, also going under China’s old mark. Canada earned bronze.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.