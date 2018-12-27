The Washington Nationals agreed to terms Thursday on a two-year, $19 million contract with right-hander Anibal Sanchez.
The deal includes a team option for 2021.
Sanchez, 34, will add depth to Washington’s new-look rotation after boosting his appeal with a comeback season for NL East rival Atlanta. The Nationals signed Patrick Corbin to a six-year deal earlier this month.
Sanchez, a native of Maracay, Venezuela, was perhaps the Braves’ most consistent starter as he posted a 2.83 ERA in 25 games, including 24 starts. He was 7-6 and had 135 strikeouts in 136⅔ innings. It was a remarkable turnaround after Sanchez struggled in 2017 with a 6.41 ERA with Detroit.
Hockey
The Pittsburgh Penguins re-signed forward Jake Guentzel to a five-year, $30 million contract extension. The extension runs through 2023-24.
The 24-year-old Guentzel joined the team midway through the 2016-17 season, helping the Penguins win the Stanley Cup. He led all players in the playoffs that season with 13 goals, second-most by a rookie in league history. He had 21 points to tie the NHL rookie record and five game-winning goals to set an NHL rookie mark. During the playoffs last season, he had 10 goals and 11 assists in 12 games.
A third-round pick in 2013, he has 15 goals and 18 assists in 36 games this season.
Tennis
Rafael Nadal is confident he can be fit for the Australian Open as he chases an 18th Grand Slam title. A right knee injury forced Nadal to retire from his U.S. Open semifinal in early September — his last competitive match — and the 32-year-old Spaniard had ankle surgery at the start of November.
The Australian Open starts Jan. 14.
Horse racing
A larger-than-life bronze memorial to the famous racehorse Secretariat is coming to Lexington. Ky., this fall.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reported sculptor Jocelyn Russell is constructing a statue of the 1973 Triple Crown winner. He’ll be posed in full stride winning the Kentucky Derby as starter No. 1A, with jockey Ron Turcotte in the saddle.
Once completed, the statue will travel from her Norman, Okla., studio to its permanent home in Lexington at the intersection of Alexandria Drive and Old Frankfort Pike. A parking and viewing area nearby will have informational kiosks.
MMA
Jon Jones is defiantly defending his role in the decision to move UFC 232 from Nevada to California on six days’ notice after he tested positive for low levels of a banned steroid.
The former light heavyweight champion gave a passionate, occasionally bizarre performance at a news conference ahead of his title fight against Sweden’s Alexander Gustafsson at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Saturday night.
Jones (22-1) expressed regret for the enormous inconveniences caused by his latest failed doping test, which cost the UFC and the card’s other fighters millions in earnings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.