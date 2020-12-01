Briefly for Dec. 2

Tavon Austin is attempting to make a comeback with Green Bay as the Packers look to add depth to their receiving group.
The Packers announced Tuesday that they had signed Austin and released wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.
Austin, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2013 draft of the St. Louis Rams, hadn’t played any NFL games this season. The San Francisco 49ers placed him on injured reserve before this season and later released him as part of an injury settlement.
The 5-foot-8 Austin caught 13 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown last year in his second season with the Dallas Cowboys. Austin spent his first five NFL seasons with the Rams, who drafted him out of West Virginia.
Austin has 215 career catches for 2,006 yards with 15 touchdowns. He also has been a kick returner for much of his NFL career, which could help the Packers if Tyler Ervin has to miss any more time.
Ervin, a running back/kick returner who also lines up at receiver, has missed Green Bay’s past two games with injured ribs.
Green Bay could use some additional players for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The only Packers wideouts with at least 10 catches this season are Davante Adams (74 catches, 908 yards, 11 TDs), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (25-518-4) and Allen Lazard (19-295-3), though Green Bay has done a nice job of passing the ball to its running backs and tight ends.
The Packers’ biggest offseason addition to the receiving group was Devin Funchess, who opted out before the season.
Shepherd had five catches for 46 yards this season. He fumbled a kickoff return that led to a field goal in a 34-31 overtime loss at Indianapolis on Nov. 22.
- Also Monday, the Packers added depth by claiming defensive lineman Anthony Rush off waivers from the Bears.
Basketball
Andrew Bogut is retiring after 15 years in professional basketball, with injuries, age and the COVID-19 pandemic ending his bid for one last shot at an Olympic medal.
The 36-year-old Australian had initially targeted a retirement date after the 2020 Olympics, but the postponement of the Tokyo Games to next year was a stretch too far. On Tuesday he made it official.
Bogut was the No. 1 draft pick by Milwaukee in 2005 and won an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2015.
Baseball
The New York Mets reached their first agreement with a free agent since Steven Cohen bought the team, a deal with 31-year-old right-hander Trevor May, a person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press.
May had a 3.86 ERA in 24 relief appearances for the Minnesota Twins last season, striking out 38 and walking seven in 23⅓ innings while allowing 20 hits with a career-high fastball velocity averaging 96.66 mph. He earned $816,667 in prorated pay from a salary of $2,205,000.
May had spent all six big league seasons with the Twins, going 23-21 with a 4.44 ERA in 26 starts and 189 relief appearances.
Skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin will skip World Cup races in St. Mortitz, Switzerland this weekend after missing training time in speed events during the coronavirus pandemic, the United States ski team said Tuesday.
The three-time overall World Cup champion opted out of two super-G races scheduled for St. Moritz, where she won two years ago.
Shiffrin is now preparing for two giant slaloms on Dec. 12-13 in Courchevel, France.
“Due to travel restrictions associated with COVID-19, opportunities for training speed this summer were non-existent for Americans,” the team said in a statement.
Shiffrin has not trained since January for downhill or super-G, the team said. She has six of her 66 career World Cup race wins in speed disciplines, with 59 coming in the technical events of slalom or giant slalom.
Shiffrin also has been limited by a back injury this season. She placed second and fifth in a pair of slaloms in Levi, Finland — both won by World Cup leader Petra Vlhova.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!