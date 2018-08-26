It only took one pitch for Mana Lau Kong to deliver Hawaii its first Little League World Series title in a decade.
Against a South Korea team that hadn’t surrendered a home run in the tournament at South Williamsport, Pa., Kong drove the first pitch his team saw over the center field fence. As he rounded the bases and headed home, his teammates poured out of the dugout in a pack led by pitcher Ka’olu Holt and formed a huddle around home plate.
“It was great,” Holt said, “because we all knew that pitcher was tough to hit.”
Holt took it from there, throwing a two-hitter to lead Hawaii to a 3-0 victory in the Little League World Series championship, the first shutout in a title game since 2002. It was Holt’s first-ever complete game.
The team from Honolulu allowed just three runs in the entire tournament, shut out four of its five opponents and struck out 53 batters in 34 innings.
Golf
Bryson DeChambeau completed the first stage of his mission by winning The Northern Trust at Paramus, N.J. The next one is up to Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk.
Staked to a four-shot lead, DeChambeau never let anyone closer than two shots Sunday, ended the threat with consecutive birdies and closed with a 2-under 69 for a four-shot victory over Tony Finau in the FedEx Cup opener at Ridgewood Country Club.
DeChambeau won for the second time this year, both times against some of the strongest fields. He moved to the top of the FedEx Cup standings and was all but assured of being one of the top five seeds at the Tour Championship who have a clear shot at the $10 million bonus.
Also on his mind is playing for no money at all at the Ryder Cup.
DeChambeau narrowly missed earning one of the eight automatic spots for the U.S. team when he missed the cut at the PGA Championship. Furyk makes three of his four captain’s picks a week from Tuesday, and it will be tough to ignore a 24-year-old Californian with victories at the Memorial and a FedEx Cup playoff event. He moves to No. 12 in the world.
DeChambeau finished at 18-under 266.
Finau closed with a 68. He cracked the top 20 in the world for the first time in his career.
Billy Horschel (68) and Cameron Smith (69) tied for third.
- Brooke Henderson became the first Canadian to win the country’s national championship in 45 years, closing with a 7-under 65 for a four-stroke victory in the CP Women’s Open at chilly and rainy Wascana Country Club at Regina, Saskatchewan.
The 20-year-old Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ontario, finished at 21-under 267, capping the emotional victory in front of a large, adoring gallery with a short birdie putt on the par-4 18th. The fans chanted her name and sang “O Canada” in celebration.
Jocelyne Bourassa is the only other Canadian to win the national championship, accomplishing the feat in 1973 at Montreal Municipal in the inaugural La Canadienne — the event that became the major du Maurier Classic, then the current non-major in 2001.
- Scott Parel won the Boeing Classic for his first PGA Tour Champions title, birdieing the final six holes on the front nine in a 9-under 63 at Snoqualmie, Wash.
Five strokes behind Kevin Sutherland and Ken Tanigawa entering the round, Parel beat Sutherland by three strokes at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge.
Parel opened with a birdie on the par-4 first, parred the next two and birdied the final six holes on the front nine. He rebounded from a streak-ending bogey on the par-4 10th with a birdie on the par-4 11th. He also birdied the par-4 16th, and made a downhill 40-footer for another birdie on the par-3 17th.
Parel finished at 18-under 198.
Football
The Minnesota Vikings, who are running out of time before the regular season begins for rehabilitating center Pat Elflein to return, took a step toward protecting themselves by acquiring center Brett Jones in a trade with the New York Giants for a draft pick.
The deal, which is contingent on Jones passing a physical exam, was announced on Sunday. The Vikings didn’t disclose the selection, but NFL Media reported it’s a seventh-round choice in 2019.
Basketball
On the day Breanna Stewart became the newly minted WNBA MVP, a key part of her supporting cast came through with a couple of big shots the Seattle Storm needed in the closing minutes.
Stewart scored 19 of her 28 points in the first half, Jewell Loyd added 23 — including Seattle’s final seven points — and the Storm held on to beat the Phoenix Mercury 91-87 in Game 1 of their WNBA semifinal series.
Stewart was the star for the first 20 minutes, but it was Loyd that hit the shots Seattle needed to hold off Phoenix’s fourth-quarter rally.
Auto racing
Scott Dixon has done very little wrong the past five weeks, being a model of consistency in the midst of an IndyCar championship chase he hopes will deliver him a fifth title in the open-wheel series.
Yet his lead has been trimmed by more than half.
Alexander Rossi took another nibble out of it Saturday night at Madison, Ill., when he managed to coax about six extra laps out of his final fuel stop at Gateway Motorsports Park. Rossi’s strategy to make one fewer stop than the leaders paid off with a second-place finish behind Will Power — and one spot ahead of Dixon, whose lead dwindled to 26 points with two races left in the season.
- Sebastian Vettel made a crucial early overtaking move on Lewis Hamilton to win the crash-marred Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium and trim his rival’s overall lead.
Hamilton started from pole position for a record fifth time at Spa, and a record-extending 78th in Formula One, with Vettel second on the grid.
But Vettel has a knack for quick starts, and nudged his Ferrari past Hamilton’s Mercedes on the first lap with a smart move down the left.
- Justin Haley took the lead after Noah Gragson and Todd Gilliland collided on the final turn in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoff opener at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario.
Gragson attempted to pass Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate Gilliland on the inside and both spun out. The 19-year-old Haley, from Winamac, Indiana, slipped past them on the inside in his Chevrolet for his second victory of the season and his career.
