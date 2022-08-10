Briefly for Aug. 11

Noah Gragson finally earned a promotion to NASCAR's top level and will drive for Petty GMS next season.

Gragson will replace Ty Dillon in the No. 42 Chevrolet beginning with next season's exhibition race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. He will be teammates with Erik Jones, who recently signed an extension to continue with the team that launched this year when GMS Racing moved up to the Cup Series by merging with Richard Petty Motorsports.

The promotion to NASCAR's top series puts Gragson with another one of NASCAR's greats. He drove in the Truck Series for two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch and has spent four seasons driving in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports, the team co-owned by Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Now he'll drive for Richard Petty, the seven-time NASCAR champion and Hall of Famer. Petty sat next to Gragson at Wednesday's announcement.

Gragson, a 24-year-old from Las Vegas, said being able to “officially say I will be competing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series is a dream come true.”

Football

Coach Sean McVay says he has finalized his contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams.

McVay and the Rams didn't reveal the terms of the long-expected deal, but the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl reaffirmed his long-term commitment to Los Angeles after practice Tuesday in training camp at UC Irvine.

“I feel good,” McVay said. “It was always kind of really good dialogue that existed. These things, they take time, but I think it’s important.”

McVay didn't specify when he finalized the deal, but it apparently happened before training camp. The 36-year-old coach is beginning his sixth season in charge of the Rams, and he has been the youngest coach in the NFL throughout his tenure.

• The NFL Pro bowl is set to return to Las Vegas in 2023 after the city successfully hosted the all-star event this year.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority was set to approve the $1.75 million hosting fee tied to the Pro Bowl.

The exact date is still to be determined, but the LVCVA notes the game could be played on Feb. 5, 2023.

College football

Former Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich has filed a claim against the university seeking $25 million for wrongful termination after he was fired last year for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The claim was filed on Rolovich’s behalf with the state’s Office of Risk Management on April 27, the Seattle Times reported.

Such a claim is a prerequisite for filing a lawsuit against a state agency, said Brionna Aho, spokesperson for state Attorney General Bob Ferguson. A person must wait 60 days to sue after a tort claim is filed.

Aho said no suit had been filed as of Wednesday.

Rolovich’s attorney, Brian Fahling of Kenmore, did not return a telephone message left at his office Wednesday. He has previously indicated Rolovich would take legal action, claiming religious discrimination.

Rolovich, who is Catholic. was denied a religious exemption from Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate requiring state employees to get the vaccine.

He was fired in October after he had coached just 11 games with the Cougars over two seasons, going 5-6. Assistant coach Jake Dickert was temporarily elevated to interim head coach and then was named Rolovich's replacement after leading the Cougars to the Sun Bowl.