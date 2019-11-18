Briefly: Focused Todd wins at Mayakoba

Brendon Todd quickly holed an 18-foot birdie putt for a one-shot lead, then closed with two nervy pars for a 3-under 68 on Monday to win the Mayakoba Golf Classic for his second straight PGA Tour victory.
He won the inaugural Bermuda Championship two weeks ago.
Todd earned a trip back to the Masters for the first time in five years, and his second victory moves him atop the FedEx Cup standings with one tournament remaining at home in Sea Island before the PGA Tour takes a short winter break.
Todd was tied with Vaughn Taylor when they were among 12 players who had to return to El Camaleon to finish the tournament, which didn’t start until Friday because of heavy rain along the Gulf of Mexico coast.
Todd finished at 20-under 264.
Trying to win before a home crowd in Mexico, Carlos Ortiz came up one short of his first PGA Tour victory. He tied for second with Taylor and Adam Long (66).
He won the Premio Trophy as the low Mexican at the Mayakoba Classic. Abraham Ancer tied for eighth, giving the tournament two Mexicans in the top 10.
College football
For the third time in the past five seasons, multiple teams will represent the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in the NCAA Division III playoffs after UW-Oshkosh and UW-Whitewater received bids into the 32-team field on Sunday.
Oshkosh (8-2) earned an automatic bid after beating Whitewater over the weekend to win the WIAC title. The Warhawks (9-1) received one of five at-large bids.
The Titans will face Central College (9-1) in a first-round game in Pella, Iowa. Whitewater will host Monmouth College (7-2). Both first-round games are scheduled for Saturday.
Hockey
Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with his fourth concussion in a little more than 2½ years.
The Sabres provided the update in posting their weekly injury report Monday, two days after Okposo was hurt in a 4-2 win over the Ottawa Senators. It happened with five minutes left in the second period when Okposo took the ice and accidently collided with Senators defenseman Ron Hainsey.
This marks the fourth consecutive season the 31-year-old player has been sidelined by a concussion. The most serious one happened when he missed the final two weeks of 2017-18 and spent nearly a week in a hospital after what he called a routine hit in practice.
Okposo missed three games in March 2018 after a concussion from a collision with Ottawa's Bobby Ryan. And he missed a week last February when punched in the face by New York Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo.
Olympics
The International Olympic Committee signaled on Monday it would not welcome a blanket ban on Russian athletes as the World Anti-Doping Agency said it expects to rule next month on whether drug-testing data was manipulated.
WADA’s compliance review committee met on Sunday to consider Russia’s response to the allegations. That committee will make a formal recommendation to WADA’s executive board meeting on Dec. 9 in Paris. It will be one of Craig Reedie’s last tasks as WADA president before he steps down on Dec. 31.