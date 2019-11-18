Briefly: Focused Todd wins at Mayakoba

Brendon Todd quickly holed an 18-foot birdie putt for a one-shot lead, then closed with two nervy pars for a 3-under 68 on Monday to win the Mayakoba Golf Classic for his second straight PGA Tour victory.

He won the inaugural Bermuda Championship two weeks ago.

Todd earned a trip back to the Masters for the first time in five years, and his second victory moves him atop the FedEx Cup standings with one tournament remaining at home in Sea Island before the PGA Tour takes a short winter break.

Todd was tied with Vaughn Taylor when they were among 12 players who had to return to El Camaleon to finish the tournament, which didn’t start until Friday because of heavy rain along the Gulf of Mexico coast.

Todd finished at 20-under 264.

Trying to win before a home crowd in Mexico, Carlos Ortiz came up one short of his first PGA Tour victory. He tied for second with Taylor and Adam Long (66).

He won the Premio Trophy as the low Mexican at the Mayakoba Classic. Abraham Ancer tied for eighth, giving the tournament two Mexicans in the top 10.

College football