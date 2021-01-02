Briefly: Floyd Little, Syracuse and Broncos great, dies at 78

Floyd Little, the Hall of Fame running back who starred at Syracuse and for the Denver Broncos, has died. He was 78.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame said he died Friday night. No cause was given.
Little was a three-time All-American at Syracuse, where he wore No. 44 like Jim Brown and Ernie Davis before him. From 1964-66, he ran for 2,704 yards and 46 touchdowns.
A native of New Haven, Connecticut, he was the sixth overall pick in the 1967 AFL-NFL draft. He played nine seasons in Denver, where he earned the nickname “The Franchise” because his signing was credited with keeping the team from relocating and helped persuade voters to approve funds for the old, iconic Mile High Stadium, which has since been replaced by Empower Field at Mile High.
- Paul Westphal, a Hall of Fame player who won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 1974 and later coached in the league and in college, has died. He was 70.
No cause was given, although he had been diagnosed with brain cancer last August.
A five-time All-Star guard, Westphal played in the NBA from 1972-84. After winning a championship with the Celtics, he made the finals in 1976 with Phoenix. He also played for Seattle and the New York Knicks.
After his playing career ended, Westphal moved into coaching. He led the Suns to the NBA Finals in 1993, and also was head coach of Seattle and Sacramento.
He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.
Hockey
The Canadian government, citing “national interest grounds,” gave its approval for the start of NHL training camps. It issued an exemption to the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for NHL players and team staff to return to the country.
The five provinces with NHL franchises, however, must give their approval for games between Canadian teams during the regular season, which is scheduled to start Jan. 13.
The seven Canadian teams will play in a new North Division.
Alberta became the first province to say the NHL can play games in its arenas. The Manitoba government said discussions about hosting games in Winnipeg are proceeding.
The Public Health Agency of Canada said the league’s plan for the preseason offers “robust measures to mitigate the risk of importation and spread of COVID-19 in Canada.” All provinces with NHL clubs have provided written support for the plan.
The Canadian teams will play each other only during the regular season and the first two rounds of the playoffs. They also won’t cross the U.S.-Canada border, which remains closed to nonessential travel.
Soccer
Mauricio Pochettino pledged to instill a “combative and attacking” identity for Paris Saint-Germain as he takes over as coach.
The French champions announced the hiring of Pochettino — their former captain — to replace the recently fired Thomas Tuchel.
Pochettino, who brought Tottenham to the Champions League final in 2019, signed a contract to coach PSG through June 2022 with an option for an extra year, the club said.
Pochettino played 95 games for PSG as a rugged central defender from 2001-03 and was a fan favorite.
Winter sports
Felix Loch extended his World Cup luge men’s singles points lead in Germany, in the first major race where U.S. sliders took part since before the pandemic began.
Loch won for the sixth time in seven races this season, and is now 5-for-5 in full two-run competitions. He extended his lead to 235 points over fellow German Johannes Ludwig in the overall standings with five races remaining.
Russia’s Roman Repilov was second, and Ludwig took third.
Chris Mazdzer was 15th and Jonny Gustafson took 20th for the U.S., which rejoined the World Cup circuit this week after sitting out the first half of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic and concerns about travel.