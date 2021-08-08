Briefly: Florida State coach Bowden dies at 91

Soccer

Legendary Lionel Messi said goodbye to Barcelona after more than two decades with the Catalan club in an emotional news conference.

Messi struggled to control his emotions and cried profusely as he stepped up to the podium at the Camp Nou.

Messi said that, unlike last year when he asked to leave, he had his mind set on staying with Barcelona and did everything possible to make it happen, including reducing his salary by 50%. He said he was surprised to hear he wouldn’t be able to stay because of the club’s debt and the Spanish league’s financial fair-play regulations.

Auto racing

Ty Gibbs passed road race ace AJ Allmendinger after a restart with four laps to go and won the NASCAR Xfinity race at Watkins Glen International on Saturday.

It was the third win in 10 Xfinity races this season for the 18-year-old grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs. Points leader Austin Cindric was third, Pole-sitter Justin Allgaier fourth, and Harrison Burton fifth.

UFC