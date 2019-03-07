Rafa Cabrera Bello never had a chance to meet Arnold Palmer. He played Bay Hill for the first time Thursday with Palmer’s grandson, Sam Saunders, and had an ideal debut with a 7-under 65 for a two-shot lead in the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Orlando, Fla.
Cabrera Bello opened with four birdies in six holes in the morning chill, put together another run of birdies that included consecutive putts from the 30-foot range, and wound up leading by two over Keegan Bradley.
Phil Mickelson rallied to finish at 68, joining a group that included Graeme McDowell, Bubba Watson, Billy Horschel and Patrick Rodgers. British Open champion Francesco Molinari made one of two aces on the day and was among those at 69. Defending champion Rory McIlroy opened with a 72.
Jason Day, the last player to win at Bay Hill before Palmer died in 2016, withdrew after six holes because of a back injury. Day was coming off a three-week break.
Football
The Denver Broncos reportedly have agreed to trade quarterback Case Keenum to the Washington Redskins.
The teams reportedly will also swap 2020 draft picks, with Denver receiving a sixth-rounder and Washington a seventh-rounder.
For the second consecutive offseason, the Redskins opted to trade for a quarterback. Keenum enters the equation to try to replace 2018 addition Alex Smith, who broke his right tibia and fibula in November and is expected to miss the entire 2019 season.
Keenum is on the move just one year after parlaying his best season, one in which he led the Vikings to the NFC championship game, into a two-year deal with Denver worth $36 million with $25 million in guarantees.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a significant investment in protecting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, signing Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey and left guard Ramon Foster to new deals.
Foster was set to become a free agent when the new NFL year begins next week but that’s off the table after the 10-year veteran agreed to a two-year deal that will pay him $8.25 million and lets him stay with the club he’s made 131 starts for since 2009.
Pouncey was entering the final year of the $44 million deal he signed in 2014. The contract he signed runs through 2021 and will pay him $11 million in 2020 and 2021.
Baseball
Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver, the star of the Miracle Mets 1969 World Series championship team, has been diagnosed with dementia at age 74.
His family made the announcement through the Hall and said Seaver has retired from public life. Seaver was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 1991, and it reoccurred in 2012 and led to Bell’s Palsy and memory loss, the New York Daily News reported in 2013.
A three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and the 1967 NL Rookie of the Year, Seaver was 311-205 with a 2.86 ERA, 3,640 strikeouts and 61 shutouts from 1967-86.
WHITE SOX 9, BREWERS 5: Leury Garcia singled and doubled, driving in two runs for Chicago. Tim Anderson added two hits, a stolen base and an RBI and is batting .500. Carlos Rodon made his second start, pitching four shutout innings and allowing a hit and a walk. Closer Alex Colome allowed a hit in a scoreless inning.
Zach Davies gave up one run and four hits in four innings for Milwaukee. Tyler Saladino hit his first home run and doubled.
ROCKIES 7, CUBS 5: Jon Lester made his third start, allowing three runs and four hits while striking out four in 3⅔ innings.
Iditarod
Frenchman Nicolas Petit is back in the lead in Alaska’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
Petit had earlier led the 1,000-mile race and retook the top spot. He was first to leave the checkpoint at the ghost town of Iditarod, the halfway point of this year’s race.
In second place is Aliy Zirkle. The three-time second-place finisher was in the lead earlier Thursday, when she was first to reach the Iditarod checkpoint.
Tennis
Chris Kermode will leave his job as executive chairman and president of the men’s professional tennis tour when his current term finishes at the end of this year. He became head of the tour in 2014.
