Tommy Fleetwood and Keegan Bradley kept a steady march of solid golf on Friday and wound up tied for the lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Orlando, Fla., four shots clear of anyone else going into the weekend on a course that has been tough all week.
Fleetwood used two new clubs to produce two eagles, which carried him to a 6-under 66. Bradley, with the renewed confidence of a player who last year ended six years without a PGA Tour victory, made all but one of his six birdies on the par 4s and had a 68.
They were at 9-under 135, the highest score to lead Bay Hill through 36 holes since 2013.
Phil Mickelson hit a pair of horrific drives — one out-of-bound, another into water he couldn't see off the tee at No. 8 — that led to double bogeys. With only one birdie on his card, Mickelson was 10 shots worse than his opening round and posted a 78. He missed the cut by one shot.
CHAMPIONS: Scott McCarron closed with a birdie for a 7-under 64 and a share of the first-round lead with Fran Quinn in the Hoag Classic at Newport Beach, Calif.
McCarron rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 16th with the birdie on the par-5 18th at Newport Beach Country Club. Quinn finished with a bogey on the par-4 ninth.
Doug Garwood opened with a 66, and David Toms, Corey Pavin and Billy Andrade shot 67. Newport Beach resident Fred Couples had a 68.
Auto racing
Ryan Blaney turned the fastest lap in practice and never slowed down in qualifying, putting his No. 12 Ford on the pole for this weekend's NASCAR Cup race at ISM Raceway in Arizona.
Blaney turned a lap of 141.287 mph to keep Penske Racing's early season success going. It was his sixth career pole but first of the season, and came on the heels of teammate Brad Keselowski's victory at Atlanta and Joey Logano's win last weekend at Las Vegas.
Chase Elliott will start on the outside of the first row, while Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch will start from Row 2. Keselowski rounded out the top five in another strong start to a weekend.
Baseball
Travis Shaw hit two home runs as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-3 at Phoenix. Lorenzo Cain had two singles and an RBI and Christian Yelich doubled and scored.
WHITE SOX 15, ANGELS 8: Yonder Alonso hit his third spring home run for Chicago, singled twice and drove in three runs. Welington Castillo hit his first home run and his third double, driving in two and scoring twice.
Football
Veteran safety Eric Weddle agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams, returning to his native Southern California to join the defending NFC champions' secondary.
Weddle joins the Rams after a 12-year pro career with San Diego and Baltimore, where he spent the past three seasons.
• Looking for a pass rusher to bookend with Pro Bowler Myles Garrett, Cleveland reportedly has agreed to acquire defensive end Olivier Vernon from the New York Giants in exchange for guard Kevin Zeitler.
The teams are also swapping draft picks, with the Browns getting No. 132 for pick No. 155.
The 28-year-old Vernon started 39 games over three seasons with the Giants. He has 51 sacks in seven seasons, including seven last year when he was named a Pro Bowler in New York.
Zeitler just completed his second season with the Browns, who signed him to a five-year, $60 million deal as a free agent in 2017 after five seasons with Cincinnati.
• The Detroit Lions cut offensive guard T.J. Lang. Detroit released the banged-up veteran with one season left on his three-year contract. The 31-year-old Lang played a career-low six games last season and went on injured reserve in November with a neck injury. His career has also been stunted by neck, hip injuries and a concussion.
Green Bay drafted the Detroit-area native and former Eastern Michigan standout in the fourth round of the 2009 draft.
Iditarod
Two men living in Alaska but with European ties and a Fairbanks musher are battling for the lead in this year's Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
Race leaders Nicolas Petit, a native of France, Norwegian Joar Uslom and Alaskan Jessie Royer are all at the checkpoint in Grayling, about 530 miles into the nearly 1,000-mile race.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.