Briefly: First PGA event to have world top 5

The PGA Tour returns next weekend after three months, and some of its biggest stars are ready to play.
The 148-man field for the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial features the top five in the world — Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson.
The biggest name — Tiger Woods — chose not to play. Woods has only played Colonial once, in 1997, when he was going for his third straight victory and shot 72 in the final round to finish three shots behind.
The tour shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the rest of sports, after the opening round of The Players Championship on March 12.
The return requires players to be tested for the coronavirus upon arrival and, for those taking a charter to the next tournament at Hilton Head, another test before they leave. They also will have daily thermal readings and health questionnaires. That also applies to caddies and what the tour deems essential personnel.
The field features 18 of the top 25 in the world, giving it a strength-of-field comparable to a World Golf Championship.
The only players from the top 10 who are not playing are Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay and Tommy Fleetwood. Scott and Fleetwood live overseas and would have faced a 14-day quarantine upon arrival.
Cantlay has played Colonial only twice, including his rookie year in 2013 when he first felt a jolt of pain in his back that kept him out of golf for nearly three years.
The tour returns, if all goes according to plan, to a full schedule for the rest of the year. Colonial marks the first of 27 tournaments over a 26-week period through Dec. 6. That schedule includes three majors.
College athletics
The University of Kansas reached a settlement with former football coach David Beaty, who had filed a lawsuit against the school alleging athletic department officials were trying to circumvent terms of his contract.
The school agreed to pay $2.55 million to end all litigation and disputes.
The two sides had been in a legal battle since shortly after Kansas fired Beaty near the end of the 2018 season. His contract called for a $3 million buyout, but the school refused to pay it after discovering potential NCAA infractions during routine end-of-season interviews with Beaty's coaching staff.
The school reported the discoveries to the NCAA and was given a Level II violation.
Beaty, who won just six games in four seasons, filed his lawsuit in March 2019 in an attempt to get the full sum of his contract. The settlement will be paid from the money placed in escrow the year after he was fired.
Horse racing
Kameko upset the odds to beat Pinatubo and win the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket on Saturday and give jockey Oisin Murphy his first Classic.
With no fans present, Murphy had planned a way to celebrate his 10-1 win with trainer Andrew Balding but wisely changed his mind.
Pinatubo entered the race unbeaten in six juvenile starts and with the highest 2-year-old rating for 25 years. But the 5-6 pre-race favorite finished third behind 15-2 shot Wichita, ridden well by veteran Frankie Dettori.
Soccer
MLS suspended FC Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez amid allegations of domestic abuse.
The league said the decision came after a report of alleged incidents of abuse made to police in Frisco, the Dallas suburb that is home to the soccer club. Frisco police didn't immediate respond to a request for documents.
MLS said Gonzalez voluntarily entered the league’s program for substance abuse and behavioral health. He won’t be eligible to return until he is cleared by doctors in that program and the league has finished its investigation.
The 25-year-old Gonzalez has been the primary starter for FC Dallas since 2017 and had a career-high 84 saves in the regular season last year. FC Dallas lost to Seattle 4-3 in the first round of the playoffs.
• Bayer Leverkusen substitute Florian Wirtz became the youngest person to score a goal in the Bundesliga at age 17 years, 34 days, with an impressive strike against Bayern Munich on Saturday.
The attacking midfielder came on for the second half and wrong-footed Lucas Hernandez – the most expensive player in the league – before lifting the ball over Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer inside the far post for Leverkusen’s consolation goal in a 4-2 defeat.
Wirtz is 48 days younger than previous record-holder Nuri Sahin, who scored for Borussia Dortmund against Nuremberg on Nov. 26, 2005.
• Barcelona says Luis Suárez has been cleared by team doctors to play when the Spanish league resumes.
Uruguay striker Suárez had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on Jan. 12 and hasn’t played since. The club said Saturday that he will be available for Barcelona’s first match in almost three months, at Mallorca on June 13.
Barcelona leads the league by two points over Real Madrid with 11 rounds left.
