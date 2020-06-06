Briefly: First PGA event to have world top 5

Cantlay has played Colonial only twice, including his rookie year in 2013 when he first felt a jolt of pain in his back that kept him out of golf for nearly three years.

The tour returns, if all goes according to plan, to a full schedule for the rest of the year. Colonial marks the first of 27 tournaments over a 26-week period through Dec. 6. That schedule includes three majors.

College athletics

The University of Kansas reached a settlement with former football coach David Beaty, who had filed a lawsuit against the school alleging athletic department officials were trying to circumvent terms of his contract.

The school agreed to pay $2.55 million to end all litigation and disputes.

The two sides had been in a legal battle since shortly after Kansas fired Beaty near the end of the 2018 season. His contract called for a $3 million buyout, but the school refused to pay it after discovering potential NCAA infractions during routine end-of-season interviews with Beaty's coaching staff.

The school reported the discoveries to the NCAA and was given a Level II violation.