Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had been all over the field during his team’s offseason on-field practices. It was, without a doubt, one of the most noticeable differences with a new, young head coach in charge.
So much for that.
The first-year head coach will have to take a different approach for the rest of the offseason after suffering a ruptured Achilles’ tendon while playing basketball at Lambeau Field on Wednesday night, two NFL sources confirmed Friday morning. NFL.com was first to report the injury, which it said happened during a game in the stadium’s gymnasium.
LaFleur is scheduled to undergo surgery on Sunday, and he’ll have to finish out organized team activity practices and the team’s June 11-13 mandatory minicamp while coaching from a cart. He’ll likely be on crutches for several weeks after surgery, in a cast or walking boot thereafter in hopes of being mobile in time for the team’s first practice of training camp on July 25.
Golf
Martin Kaymer had a 4-under 68 with a bogey on his last hole to join a three-way tie for the lead going into the weekend at the Memorial in Dublin, Ohio.
Kaymer, a two-time major champion and former No. 1 player in the world, is coming up on the five-year anniversary of his last win, an eight-shot victory in the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.
Troy Merritt (66) and Kyoung-Hoon Lee (67) joined Kaymer at 9-under 135 They were a shot ahead of Jordan Spieth, who had a 70.
Tiger Woods was on the verge of getting thick into the mix until he took five shots from the side of a rough-covered hill left of the par-5 15th and made double bogey. He had a 72 and was seven behind.
- Scott Parel matched the course record with a 9-under 63 to take a two-shot lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ Principal Charity Classic at Des Moines, Iowa.
Parel tied the Wakonda Club mark set by Billy Andrade in 2016.
Chris DiMarco shot 65, Andrade was at 66, and Darren Clarke and David Toms topped the group at 67.
Money leader Scott McCarron, the winner in Des Moines three years ago, had a 70. Ken Tanigawa, the Senior PGA Championship winner last week by a shot over McCarron, opened with a 72.
Tom Lehman had a 71. He won in Iowa last year after thunderstorms washed out the final round.
- Mamiko Higa of Japan birdied three of her final six holes following a nearly two-hour weather delay to shoot an even-par 71 and maintain a one-shot lead in the suspended second round of the U.S. Women’s Open at Charleston, S.C.
A day after shooting a 65 for the lowest debut round in tournament history, Higa was a stroke behind Jessica Korda when thunderstorms and lightning caused play to be suspended at the Country Club of Charleston. When things resumed, Higa rediscovered her first-round touch to regain the lead over Korda at 6 under with a 14-footer on her final hole.
Korda shot a 68, her lowest score in 38 career rounds in the major tournament. American amateur Gina Kim had a 72 to join Celine Boutier of France at 4 under.
Basketball
Milwaukee police officers have testified under oath in a lawsuit from Bucks player Sterling Brown that they violated his civil rights when they used a stun gun to arrest him over a parking violation last year, Brown’s attorney said.
The comments from attorney Mark Thomsen came in response to a report from The Journal Sentinel saying the city’s attorneys want to offer Brown $400,000 to settle the lawsuit he filed accusing police of using excessive force and targeting him because he’s black.
The Common Council had scheduled a vote on the proposed settlement on June 10.
- Former Marquette star Sam Hauser is transferring to national champion Virginia.
Coach Tony Bennett made the announcement Friday. Hauser will practice with the Cavaliers in the coming year, but won’t use his final year of eligibility until the 2020-21 season.
The 6-foot-8 Hauser averaged 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds and was named to the All-Big East second team last season. His brother Joey transferred to Michigan State earlier this week.
