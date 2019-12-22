Briefly filler for Dec. 23

Wisconsin held a 43-41 halftime lead after Milwaukee stayed within striking distance in the first half with a 3-point shooting barrage. The Panthers shot 7 of 11 from beyond the arc, including a pair of banked 3-pointers. Roy and Lucas combined for four of those long-range baskets.

The Badgers held the Panthers scoreless from 3-point range in the second half. They also held Lucas scoreless in the second.

The Panthers scored one point in their first five possessions after halftime and the Badgers extended their lead to 49-42 on a pair of Reuver free throws with 15:59 to go in the game.

Milwaukee coach Pat Baldwin said he liked his team’s effort in the first half, but the Panthers slid defensively in keeping an eye on Trice and Reuvers in the second.

