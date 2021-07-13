Briefly: Federer won't play at Tokyo Games

Roger Federer will not participate in the Tokyo Olympics, writing on social media Tuesday that he “experienced a setback” with his knee during the grass-court season.
Federer had said before Wimbledon that he would make a decision about going to the Summer Games after the Grand Slam tournament ended.
The 39-year-old from Switzerland lost in the quarterfinals at the All England Club last week to Hubert Hurkacz.
Federer had two operations on his right knee in 2020 and went more than a full year between matches. He returned to Grand Slam action at the French Open and then pulled out of that tournament after three victories, saying he wanted to be rested and ready for the grass circuit — especially Wimbledon.
Federer won a gold medal alongside Stan Wawrinka in doubles at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and a silver in singles at the 2012 London Olympics, losing to Britain’s Andy Murray in the final at the All England Club.
Cycling
Austrian rider Patrick Konrad won the Tour de France’s hilly 16th stage on an otherwise uneventful day Tuesday as race leader Tadej Pogacar remained on course for his second overall victory.
Konrad made his decisive break with 36 kilometers 22.5 miles to go, 2.5 miles before the summit of Col de Portet-d’Aspet and maintained the lead for his first Tour stage win.
The 29-year-old Konrad finished 42 seconds ahead of a group of five chasers — Sonny Colbrelli, Michael Matthews, Pierre Luc Perichon, Franck Bonnamour and Alex Aranburu Deba — on the second day of racing in the Pyrenees.
Pogacar, the defending champion, finished 13 minutes, 49 seconds after Konrad and maintained his general classification lead of more than five minutes over Rigoberto Uran and Jonas Vingegaard.
Beach volleyball
Bally’s Corp. acquired the Association of Volleyball Professionals, the top American beach volleyball tour, and said it plans to broadcast AVP content on the Bally’s Regional Sports Networks.
First formed in 1983, the AVP is the foremost beach volleyball tour in the United States. But it declared bankruptcy in 2010, and held only one event the next year after emerging from bankruptcy.
Sun bought it the tour in 2012, with the hopes of capitalizing on U.S. Olympic success that made stars of players like Misty May-Treanor, Kerri Walsh Jennings, Todd Rogers and Phil Dalhausser. In 2020, the AVP planned eight events before shutting down in the pandemic and returning with a three-event bubble.
Hockey
Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne, the 2018 Vezina Trophy winner, is retiring after 15 seasons.
His career goals-against average of 2.43 is tied for fourth-best among goalies with at least 350 wins in NHL history behind only Dominik Hasek, Martin Brodeur and Jacques Plante. He also is one of 12 goalies in NHL history with at least 350 wins and 60 shutouts.
Rinne posted three 40-win seasons, which is tied for second most in NHL history; he is one of seven goalies to reach that mark.
A four-time Vezina finalist and twice runner-up, Rinne went 369-213-75 in his career after being the No. 258th pick overall in the eighth round of the 2004 NHL entry draft. The native of Kempele, Finland, also has the most games played, victories and shutouts by a Finnish goalie in NHL history.
Soccer
UEFA asked an investigator to study violence by England fans at the European Championship final including at least hundreds who got into Wembley Stadium without tickets.
The English Football Association was separately charged with multiple offenses by fans before and during their team’s loss to Italy in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.
The charges relate to booing Italy’s national anthem, a fan who stopped play by running on the pitch, throwing objects, and lighting fireworks.
While those offenses typically result in fines, more serious punishment such as full or partial stadium closures can follow the kind of violence seen on Sunday.
Fans without tickets broke through security barriers and turnstiles to get in to see England’s first major tournament final in 55 years.
The official attendance was around 67,000 of the stadium’s 90,000 capacity, with many seats intended to be left empty to distance fans during the COVID-19 pandemic.