Briefly: Federer returns to winning ways

Roger Federer got back on track at the ATP Finals in London, beating Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (2), 6-3 on Tuesday for his first victory of the round-robin stage.
Federer lost his opening match to Dominic Thiem on Sunday but the six-time champion looked sharper against Berrettini, never dropping his serve and hitting 24 winners.
Federer has failed to reach the semifinals only once in his previous 16 appearances, in 2008, but probably has to beat Novak Djokovic in his final group match on Thursday to advance.
That will be the first meeting between Federer and Djokovic since their epic Wimbledon final in July, when the Swiss star missed two match points before losing 13-12 (3) in the fifth set.
Soccer
The sporting director of the U.S. Soccer Federation says Gregg Berhalter’s job as men’s national team coach is safe despite some disappointing results.
Berhalter was hired last December after the Americans failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. The U.S. lost to Mexico 1-0 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final in July, was beaten 3-0 by El Tri in a September exhibition and lost 2-0 at Canada last month in the CONCACAF Nations League.
The Americans have nine wins, five losses and two draws this year.
To reach the first Nations League semifinals, the U.S. needs wins over Canada on Friday at Orlando, Florida, and against Cuba on Tuesday at George Town, Cayman Islands, and must overcome a goal difference of four against Canada. Qualifying for the 2022 World Cup starts in September.
- Egypt’s soccer federation says Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will miss two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Salah has an ankle injury and was ruled out of the Egyptian squad for games against Kenya on Thursday and Comoros on Monday.
Salah watched his teammates train near Alexandria on Tuesday with the federation tweeting a photo of Salah wearing a protective boot on his left foot.
The 27-year-old Salah has struggled with a nagging ankle injury the last month. He started and scored in Premier League leader Liverpool’s 3-1 win over defending champion Manchester City on Sunday, coming off in the 87th minute.
Gymnastics
People across the country are showing support for the family of a collegiate gymnast from Connecticut who died after suffering an injury during a training accident.
More than 1,300 people have donated more than $60,000 to help the family of Melanie Coleman. More than $1,000 worth of meals was bought through a meal service program.
Coleman suffered a spinal cord injury while practicing at the New Era Gymnastics facility in Hamden last Friday. She died at Yale New Haven Hospital on Sunday.