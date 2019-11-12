Briefly: Federer returns to winning ways

Roger Federer got back on track at the ATP Finals in London, beating Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (2), 6-3 on Tuesday for his first victory of the round-robin stage.

Federer lost his opening match to Dominic Thiem on Sunday but the six-time champion looked sharper against Berrettini, never dropping his serve and hitting 24 winners.

Federer has failed to reach the semifinals only once in his previous 16 appearances, in 2008, but probably has to beat Novak Djokovic in his final group match on Thursday to advance.

That will be the first meeting between Federer and Djokovic since their epic Wimbledon final in July, when the Swiss star missed two match points before losing 13-12 (3) in the fifth set.

Soccer

The sporting director of the U.S. Soccer Federation says Gregg Berhalter’s job as men’s national team coach is safe despite some disappointing results.

Berhalter was hired last December after the Americans failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. The U.S. lost to Mexico 1-0 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final in July, was beaten 3-0 by El Tri in a September exhibition and lost 2-0 at Canada last month in the CONCACAF Nations League.