Briefly: Federer No. 1 on Forbes pay list

Roger Federer leads the annual Forbes ranking of highest-paid athletes with what the magazine says is $106.3 million in total earnings.
He is the first tennis player to top the list since it was first compiled in 1990.
The owner of a men’s-record 20 Grand Slam singles titles made $6.3 million of that haul from tennis prize money, with the rest from endorsements and appearances fees, according to Forbes.
Soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar took spots 2-4, with the NBA’s LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant at Nos. 5-7, followed by Tiger Woods at No. 8.
NFL players Kirk Cousins and Carson Wentz round out the top 10.
Two women were in the top 100, both tennis players. Naomi Osaka was at No. 29 after setting a record for a female athlete with $37.4 million in earnings over the past 12 months. Serena Williams was No. 33 with $36 million.
College basketball
Former Arizona star Jason Terry is headed back to the desert.
Arizona hired Terry as an assistant basketball coach Thursday, filling a hole on Sean Miller's staff after Justin Gainey left to become Marquette's associate head coach.
Terry won a national championship with Arizona in 1997 and became one of six men's basketball players to have his jersey number rhung in the rafters at McKale Center.
Terry played under Hall of Fame coach Lute Olson from 1995-99. He went on to play 19 NBA seasons with Atlanta, Dallas, Boston, Brooklyn, Houston and Milwaukee.
Hockey
The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract with Czech forward Matej Chalupa.
The 21-year-old Chalupa spent most of last season with HK Hradec Kralove of the Czech Republic League, collecting seven goals and 17 assists in 50 games.
• USA Hockey president Jim Smith is the subject of two investigations surrounding his tenure as the president of Amateur Hockey Association Illinois.
USA Hockey spokesman Dave Fischer confirmed that the organization has hired an independent investigator to look into Smith’s business dealings with AHAI.
Fischer also said the US Center for SafeSport is investigating allegations that Smith was aware of reported sexual misconduct by a coach and didn’t take action against him during Smith’s tenure with AHAI.
Fischer said the US Center for SafeSport’s investigation is regarding allegations that were made against Thomas Adrahtas, a youth hockey coach.
College football
Georgia picked up another high-profile transfer quarterback, landing former Southern California starter JT Daniels.
Daniels started for the Trojans in 2018, but lost his job to Kedon Slovis after going down last season with a knee injury.
It's not known if Daniels will be eligible to play for the Bulldogs in 2020. He would have to sit out a year unless he receives a waiver from the NCAA to take the field immediately.
Daniels started for USC as a freshman, passing for 2,672 yards with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions during an inconsistent season for him and the Trojans.
Soccer
UEFA is planning to move the Champions League final away from Istanbul and is considering other locations as planning and scheduling is shaken up by the coronavirus pandemic.
The UEFA executive committee will meet on June 17 to examine the findings of a working group that has been assessing how to complete competitions that were suspended in March and are likely to finish without any fans in stadiums.
UEFA is aiming to complete its elite club competition in August after the delayed domestic leagues of the remaining sides have managed to conclude. The Champions League round of 16 has yet to be fully completed.
The Champions League final was due to be staged this Saturday — May 30 — at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.
One person with knowledge of the planning said UEFA had already concluded using Istanbul was no longer practical this year and that one option was to stage the remaining matches in one city. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing planning.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!