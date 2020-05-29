Briefly: Federer No. 1 on Forbes pay list

Daniels started for the Trojans in 2018, but lost his job to Kedon Slovis after going down last season with a knee injury.

It's not known if Daniels will be eligible to play for the Bulldogs in 2020. He would have to sit out a year unless he receives a waiver from the NCAA to take the field immediately.

Daniels started for USC as a freshman, passing for 2,672 yards with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions during an inconsistent season for him and the Trojans.

Soccer

UEFA is planning to move the Champions League final away from Istanbul and is considering other locations as planning and scheduling is shaken up by the coronavirus pandemic.

The UEFA executive committee will meet on June 17 to examine the findings of a working group that has been assessing how to complete competitions that were suspended in March and are likely to finish without any fans in stadiums.

UEFA is aiming to complete its elite club competition in August after the delayed domestic leagues of the remaining sides have managed to conclude. The Champions League round of 16 has yet to be fully completed.

The Champions League final was due to be staged this Saturday — May 30 — at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

One person with knowledge of the planning said UEFA had already concluded using Istanbul was no longer practical this year and that one option was to stage the remaining matches in one city. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing planning.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0