Le’Veon Bell is free to go. Antonio Brown, maybe not so much.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have no plans to place a transition tag on Bell, allowing the star running back to reach the open market when free agency begins next month. And while the team will explore moving Brown, general manager Kevin Colbert stressed Wednesday the Steelers will not cut the talented but turbulent star wide receiver just to appease him.
“By no means are we going to make a trade or any type of move that will not be beneficial to the Pittsburgh Steeler organization,” Colbert said. “We will not be discounting (Brown) on the trade market and we certainly will not be releasing (him).”
Brown began openly campaigning for a new team shortly after Pittsburgh finished 9-6-1, upset after being made inactive for the regular season finale against Cincinnati for failing to provide coach Mike Tomlin with an update on his status after Tomlin sent Brown home from practice a couple of days before the game to nurse an injury.
- Carolina Panthers running backs coach Jim Skipper has retired from coaching after 32 years in the NFL, including 15 with Carolina. Carolina ranked in the top 10 in rushing yards eight times in Skipper's 15 seasons, including each of the last five years. Skipper was a member of both of Carolina's Super Bowl teams in 2003 and 2015. Later Wednesday, the Panthers hired Jake Peetz to replace Skipper.
- er.
- Two leading advocates for retired NFL players have teamed up in pushing for increased pension benefits for pre-1993 retirees. The Pro Football Retired Players Association, a nonprofit chaired by Hall of Famer Jim Brown, donated $100,000 to Fairness for Athletes in Retirement, a nonprofit advocating for pension parity in the upcoming negotiations over the league’s next collective bargaining agreement. The donation follows a pledge of NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith to prioritize retiree benefits in the next labor accord in 2021.
Baseball
Free agent Josh Harrison has agreed to a one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was still subject to a successful physical. The 31-year-old Harrison spent his first eight major league seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He’s played second base, third base, shortstop and in the outfield.
Auto racing
Two of Formula One’s three races in North America are facing financial issues that are raising concern about their future. Organizers of the U.S. Grand Prix won’t get at least $20 million from the state of Texas for the 2018 race after missing a paperwork deadline set by state law. And new questions lurk about the future of the Mexican Grand Prix after the country’s new president suggested the government may not spend on the race like it has the last four years. Both races have been popular with drivers and fans, and have enjoyed key dates on the F1 calendar.
