The Atlanta Falcons traded receiver Mohamed Sanu to the New England Patriots on Tuesday for a second-round draft pick in 2020, according to a person within the NFL.
The move signaled the Falcons are already looking to the future just seven weeks into the season. Atlanta (1-6) is mired in a five-game losing streak and off to its worst start since 2007.
The 30-year-old Sanu heads to the reigning Super Bowl champion Patriots (7-0).
- The Denver Broncos traded veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders to the San Francisco 49ers.
The Broncos sent a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft along with Sanders to the 49ers for third- and fourth-round picks in 2020.
Sanders caught 30 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns this season as he made a successful comeback from a torn left Achilles tendon and tight-rope surgery on his right ankle.
- Tom Brady threw a touchdown pass to Phillip Dorsett, Sony Michel ran for three scores and New England forced Sam Darnold into five turnovers while cruising to a 33-0 victory over the New York Jets on Monday night.
The Patriots improved to 7-0 for the third time in franchise history, and first since 2015. They also swept the two-game season series against their AFC East rivals for the fourth straight year, outscoring the Jets (1-5) 63-14 in the two meetings this year.
Tennis
Second-seeded Alexander Zverev was eliminated in the first round of the Swiss Indoors in Basel, losing 7-6 (7), 6-4 to Taylor Fritz.
Zverev led 4-0 in the first-set tiebreaker and later held a set point before Fritz took his chance to clinch it with an ace.
The 31st-ranked American got the only service break of the match in the third game of the second set and converted his first match point with a two-handed backhand winner.
The loss rules out a possible final against top-seeded Roger Federer, who part owns the agency which manages the sixth-ranked German’s career.
- Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt said he’s willing to overlook Nick Kyrgios’s recent outbursts on the ATP Tour, selecting the talented but wayward star for the revamped Davis Cup finals.
Kyrgios is serving a six-month probation on the ATP Tour after a meltdown at the Cincinnati tournament and calling the ATP “pretty corrupt” during the U.S. Open in August.
The suspended sentence applies only to the ATP Tour and not Davis Cup competition. Hewitt said he’s confident the 24-year-old Kyrgios will be on his best behavior at the 18-team Davis Cup finals in Madrid from Nov. 18-24.
Soccer
Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris has been voted the MLS comeback player of the year after scoring 10 goals in the regular season in his return from a major knee injury that cost him the entire 2018 season.
Morris finished with 28.23 percent of the vote, beating out fellow finalists Mark-Anthony Kaye (24.5) of Los Angeles FC and Kacper Przbylko (8.36 percent) of Philadelphia.
Morris suffered a torn ACL in his right knee just before the start of the 2018 season during a CONCACAF Champions League match in Honduras.
Obituary
Hall of Fame cornerback Willie Brown, who provided the iconic play of the Oakland Raiders’ first Super Bowl title, died. He was 78.
Al Davis acquired Brown for the Raiders in a trade from Denver in 1967 in one of the best moves he made during his Hall of Fame career running the Raiders.
Brown went on to have a brilliant career over 12 years with Oakland, highlighted by his 75-yard interception return for a touchdown against Minnesota that helped the Raiders win their first Super Bowl following the 1976 season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.