Briefly: F1 continues racing in Jeddah despite rebel attack

Hours after Formula 1 drivers voiced concerns about a race already dogged by human rights issues, Saudi Arabia’s war with Yemen landed on F1’s doorstep when Houthi rebels attacked an oil depot near the gleaming Jeddah Corniche Circuit where they were racing.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeted the same fuel depot that was attacked in recent days. The North Jiddah Bulk Plant is only about seven miles from the track hosting the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The attack happened during the first practice and didn’t stop the second, delayed by only 15 minutes. The track promoter and F1 said the third practice and qualifying scheduled on Saturday, and the race on Sunday, will go ahead.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton said the responsibility for holding the kingdom to account over human rights shouldn’t fall on the drivers but he would try to help.

“It is naturally a very, very complex situation. But I’m always open to having a discussion, to learning more, to try to understand why the things that are happening are happening,” Hamilton said. “Because it’s 2022, and it’s easy to make changes. But I’m open to doing that.”

Hamilton won the inaugural Saudi Arabian GP in Jiddah in December, the second-to-last race of last season.

“Ultimately, it’s the responsibility of those that are in power to really make the changes and we’re not really seeing enough,” the Mercedes driver said. “So we need to see more.”

The Dodgers have agreed to a three-year contract extension with manager Dave Roberts, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, locking up the World Series-winning skipper through the 2025 season and ensuring he won’t manage the 2022 campaign in the last year of his deal.

In six years managing the Dodgers — all of which have seen the team make the playoffs — Roberts has been at the helm for five division titles, three National League pennants and a World Series championship in 2020.

Roberts’ .622 career winning percentage is the best mark of any National League or American League manager in history. His 542 regular-season wins are fifth-most in club history. And not since Tommy Lasorda has the tenure of a Dodgers manager lasted so long.

The upcoming 2022 season was set to be the final year of a four-year contract Roberts signed in 2018. However, both Roberts and club personnel maintained confidence throughout the winter that they would strike a new deal before the end of the offseason.

That agreement finally came Friday, with the Dodgers completing one of the last major items on their to-do list before the start of the new season. Terms weren’t immediately known, but the new deal will keep him under contract with the team for the next four seasons.

Andrew Miller, a two-time All-Star and dominant postseason reliever who helped negotiate the recent labor deal that ended Major League Baseball’s 99-day lockout, has retired at 36.

Miller had a 4.75 ERA in 40 games last season, his third year with St. Louis. The left-hander with a devastating slider played 16 seasons with seven teams and was the MVP of the 2016 AL Championship Series for Cleveland.

Long involved with the players’ association, Miller spent recent months on the union’s executive subcommittee as it bargained with owners toward a settlement.

Kentucky’s second-leading scorer Dre’una Edwards and teammates Treasure Hunt and Jazmine Massengill will enter the NCAA transfer portal after helping the Wildcats complete a remarkable turnaround with their first women’s basketball Southeastern Conference Tournament title in 40 years.

Team spokesman Evan Crane told The Associated Press on Friday via text that the program thanked the players and wished them well after being alerted of their plans to leave.

Olympic ice dance champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron shattered their own rhythm dance world record on Friday to take the lead over two American teams at the world championships in Montpellier, France.

With the backing of their home crowd, Papadakis and Cizeron scored 92.73 points to their program set to music by John Legend to beat their score from the Beijing Games by nearly two points. It also left Papadakis and Cizeron more than three points ahead of Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue heading into Saturday’s free dance.

