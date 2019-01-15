John Wetteland, a former All-Star and World Series MVP, has been charged in Texas with continuous sex abuse of a child under age 14.
Wetteland, 52, was arrested Monday and freed on $25,000 bond, according to Denton County jail records. Wetteland lives in the Dallas-area suburb of Trophy Club.
Bartonville Police Chief Bobby Dowell said the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services contacted his office last week. After an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Wetteland, who was taken into custody by Denton County sheriff's deputies.
According to a consolidated complaint and probable cause affidavit, Wetteland is accused of having a child perform a sex act on him, beginning in 2004 when the child was 4. The accuser said it happened twice more during a two-year period.
Wetteland was the Most Valuable Player of the 1996 World Series when he helped the New York Yankees beat the Atlanta Braves. He posted four saves in that Series, which remains a major league record.
After a long and often rocky courtship, Austin and Major League Soccer became a match.
The league formally welcomed Austin as its 27th franchise with a raucous downtown party full of chanting and flag-waving, and Commissioner Don Garber calling the Texas capital a "perfect fit." MLS said Austin will begin play in the 2021 season.
The move has been long expected as Austin became the target destination for efforts last year to move the Columbus Crew. The Crew instead will stay in Ohio under a new ownership group.
Austin recently signed a lease with Austin majority owner Anthony Precourt, a California-based investor, to provide land for a privately-funded $225 million stadium. The Austin venue will be an open-air facility with a grass playing field on land that has been vacant for 25 years.
• Tottenham striker Harry Kane was ruled out for around two months because of ligament damage in his left ankle, dealing a huge blow to the English team's chances of winning a first piece of silverware under Mauricio Pochettino.
The England captain was not expected to return to training until early March, Tottenham said, after getting injured in the last seconds of the 1-0 loss to Manchester United on Sunday.
That rules Kane out of at least seven Premier League games, and probably both legs of Tottenham's Champions League last-16 match against Borussia Dortmund.
Mikaela Shiffrin took advantage of a massive first-run lead to win a World Cup giant slalom at San Vigilio Di Marebbe, Italy, and earn her 10th victory of the season.
Having established a 1.39-second advantage in the opening leg on the steep Erta slope, Shiffrin finished a comfortable 1.21 seconds ahead of Tessa Worley of France. Marta Bassino of Italy moved up from fourth after the first run to finish third, 1.57 back.
The overall World Cup leader and Olympic champion in giant slalom, Shiffrin is within striking distance of the all-time record of 14 wins in a single season set by Swiss great Vreni Schneider in 1988-89.
IndyCar announced a multi-year title sponsorship deal with NTT, a global information technology and communications company based in Japan.
The series will be called the NTT IndyCar Series. NTT Data, a subsidiary of parent company Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., already sponsors a car for Chip Ganassi Racing and received enough exposure from that deal to warrant a larger piece of the open-wheel racing series. The season's first race is March 10 in St. Petersburg, Florida.
