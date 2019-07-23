Caleb Ewan beat his sprinting rivals in suffocating heat to win Stage 16 of the Tour de France on Tuesday, with Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe keeping the race leader's yellow jersey.
With temperatures soaring as high as 104 degrees, Alaphilippe and his main rivals did not attack each other over the 177-kilometer mainly flat stage in the Nimes rural hinterland.
Defending champion Geraint Thomas crashed about 40 kilometers after the race started from the Roman city but escaped largely unscathed, with a few scratches on his left elbow.
Ewan, a Tour debutant, edged Elia Viviani and Dylan Groenewegen to post his second stage win following his maiden success in Toulouse last week. After a group of five breakaway riders was caught two kilometers from the finish, Viviani was set up by his teammates and launched the sprint about 200 meters from the line but could not resist Ewan's comeback.
Football
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Holton Hill has been suspended for an additional four games, this time for violation the NFL's policy and program on substances of abuse.
Hill will be out of action for the first half of the season, having previously received a four-game ban the league handed him in April for violation of the policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
Hill, who had a promising rookie year with extensive playing time while starters Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes were injured, started three games in 2018. He went undrafted out of Texas after a positive test for marijuana, according to an NFL Network report last year.
Boxing
Maxim Dadashev died after suffering a brain injury in a fight in Maryland. He was 28.
The Russian Boxing Federation says Dadashev died "as a result of the injuries he sustained" in Friday's light-welterweight fight with Subriel Matias at the Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.
Dadashev was hospitalized shortly after the fight, which was stopped by his corner following the 11th round after Dadashev took numerous shots to the head.
Hockey
The Nashville Predators avoided arbitration with Colton Sissons by signing the forward to a seven-year, $20 million contract.
The 25-year-old Sissons had 15 goals and 15 assists in 75 games in 2018-19. He set career highs in goals and points. Sissons has 37 goals and 40 assists in 265 career regular-season games, all with Nashville.
Olympics
Wrestler and Russian politician Artur Taymazov has been stripped of a second Olympic gold medal for doping.
The International Olympic Committee said that Taymazov, who already lost his 2008 gold medal for doping, has now been stripped of the 2012 gold in the 120-kilogram category. The IOC said he tested positive for the banned steroid turinabol when his sample from the 2012 games was retested using more modern lab technology.
Documents from the IOC hearing show Taymazov tried to claim turinabol had remained in his body from his earlier positive test in 2008. However, the IOC's disciplinary commission said a second positive test "rather indicates that the Athlete may have in the meantime remained undetected in other occasions."
