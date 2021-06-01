Briefly: Essential Quality is Belmont favorite

Essential Quality was set Tuesday as a 2-1 favorite for the Belmont Stakes, which will be run Saturday without a horse from trainer Bob Baffert pending an investigation into Medina Spirit’s failed drug test after winning the Kentucky Derby.
Preakness winner Rombauer and Essential Quality headline a field of eight horses for the third jewel of the Triple Crown.
Baffert has no horses running at Belmont Park because the New York Racing Association suspended him in light of Medina Spirit’s positive drug test for a corticosteroid at the Derby.
Essential Quality, who drew the No. 2 post position, went off as the Derby favorite and finished fourth. Brad Cox’s other Derby horse, Mandaloun, would be named the winner of that race if Medina Spirit is disqualified, but Cox opted to run only Essential Quality in the Belmont.
Rombauer is the 3-1 second choice on the morning line. Jockey Flavien Prat left Rombauer despite winning the Preakness to honor a commitment to ride Hot Rod Charlie, who is the 7-2 third choice from the No. 4 position.
Hockey
Kevin Labanc and Conor Garland scored two goals apiece and the United States won its sixth straight game with a 4-2 victory over Italy in its final preliminary game at the world hockey championship in Latvia.
With the victory, the U.S. clinched first in Group B and will play Slovakia in the single-elimination quarterfinals, which start Thursday.
Jake Oettinger made nine saves in winning for the third time in the tournament. Brian Boyle took over as captain with Justin Abdelkader sidelined with an injury.
Finland, Germany and Canada also advanced in Group B. Russia, Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia advanced to the quarterfinals in Group A.
Soccer
Real Madrid hired Carlo Ancelotti as coach on Tuesday to replace Zinedine Zidane, who quit last week after the team’s first trophyless season in more than a decade.
The 61-year-old Ancelotti left as manager of Premier League club Everton to take over in Madrid, where he has coached from 2013 to 2015.
Zidane was Ancelotti’s assistant when Madrid won its 10th European title.
College football
Florida football coach Dan Mullen received a three-year contract extension worth an additional $1.5 million annually following a disappointing season that closed with a three-game losing streak and included several public relations missteps and NCAA sanctions.
The Gators released Mullen’s contract in response to a public records request. He signed the amendment in early May.
Mullen, 49, will make $7.6 million in 2021, up from $6.07 million last year. He now ranks third in the powerhouse Southeastern Conference in average salary, behind Alabama’s Nick Saban and LSU’s Ed Orgeron.
The Gators are 29-9 since Mullen replaced Jim McElwain after the 2017 season. Mullen has made Florida a championship contender annually, although last year’s quest was far from smooth.
College basketball
Kent State signed men’s basketball coach Rob Senderoff to a contract extension through the 2025-26 season.
The 47-year-old Senderoff is the winningest coach in Golden Flashes history. He’s gone 196-129 in 10 seasons, including 99-77 in the Mid-American Conference. Kent State has finished .500 or better in each of Senderoff’s seasons.
The Golden Flashes made the NCAA Tournament in 2017.
Senderoff took over the program in 2011 after serving the three previous seasons as associate head coach. He’s also been an assistant at Indiana, Towson, Yale and Fordham.