Briefly: Essential Quality favorite for Kentucky Derby

Essential Quality is the 2-1 morning line favorite and will start from the No. 14 post for Saturday's 147th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.
The $3 million, 1¼-mile marquee race for 3-year-colts is back on the first Saturday of May after being delayed to Labor Day weekend last fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. The race is expected to be viewed in-person by 45,000 spectators.
Rock Your World is the 5-1 second choice from the No. 15 slot with Known Agenda the 6-1 third choice despite drawing the rail in the 20-horse field. Hot Rod Charlie drew 8-1 odds as the fourth choice from the No. 9 slot.
The obvious focus in on Essential Quality, the reigning 2-year-old champion who enters the Run for the Roses 5-0. His haul of graded stakes victories includes a gutsy Blue Grass victory at Keeneland on April 3 that vaulted the gray son of Tapit to the top of the Derby standings with 140 points and cemented him as the projected favorite.
He's one of two entries trained by Brad Cox, who grew up a few blocks from Churchill Downs and is trying to become the first Louisville native to win the race.
Hockey
The National Hockey League is coming to TNT.
The league and Turner Sports announced a seven-year agreement that begins next season.
The deal means NBC's run of covering the league ends after after this season's playoffs. NBC has broadcast games since 2005 and is in the final season of a 10-year contract.
When the Stanley Cup Finals are shown on Turner in 2023, it will mark the first time since 1994 they will be only on cable.
The TNT arrangement includes three Stanley Cup Finals, up to 72 regular-season games, half of the first- and second-round playoff games on TNT and TBS as well as a conference final series. One of the regular-season games will be the NHL Winter Classic, which is played on New Year's Day.
The agreement with Turner will give the NHL two network partners in the United States for the first time since 1998-99.
The league reached an agreement with Walt Disney Corp. last month that includes four Stanley Cup Finals, 25 regular-season games on ESPN and ABC, the NHL All-Star game and comprehensive streaming rights.
NFL
The Miami Dolphins agreed to trade veteran guard Ereck Flowers to Washington in a deal that also included a swap of late-round draft picks.
The Dolphins will pay Flowers $6 million as a signing bonus for a restructured contract this year, and Washington will pay him a $3 million base salary, said his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.
Flowers signed a $30 million, three-year deal with the Dolphins a year ago and started 14 games at left guard in his only season with them. He started 16 games in 2019 for Washington under that team's previous coaching regime and is expected to return to that starting spot.
He has also played for the Giants and Jaguars and has 85 career starts.
Obituary
Geno Hayes, a former NFL linebacker who starred at Florida State, has died. He was 33.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers confirmed his death Tuesday. He had liver disease and had been in hospice care at his parents' home in Valdosta, Georgia.
Hayes spent four seasons with the Bucs, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2008. He then played one year with Chicago and two with Jacksonville.
Hayes started 70 games for his career. He made 401 tackles, 48 for losses. He had 10 sacks, six interceptions and six forced fumbles.