Briefly: Ernie Els wins Hoag Classic for 1st PGA Tour Champions title TUES

The BNP Paribas Open, the near-major tennis tournament set to begin this week in the California desert, won't be played as scheduled after a case of coronavirus was confirmed in the Coachella Valley.
It's the largest U.S. sporting event to be called off over concerns about the spread of the disease. The South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas, was canceled Friday.
The announcement came Sunday night after many players were already in the desert practicing. Qualifying matches were to begin Monday with women's main draw matches starting Wednesday and the men's draw beginning Thursday.
New York Giants TE Rhett Ellison announces his retirement
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants tight end Rhett Ellison has retired after eight seasons in the NFL.
Ellison played at Southern California before being selected in the fourth-round of the 2012 draft by the Vikings. He spent five years in Minnesota before joining the Giants as a free agent in 2017, signing a four-year contract.
As a Giant Ellison started 33 games and caught 67 passes for 674 yards and four touchdowns. His 2019 season was cut short due to a concussion suffered against the Jets on Nov. 10.
Ellison was a strong blocker, so his value to the Giants was not measured by his statistics.
"The past few weeks, it's kind of been an emotional roller coaster," Ellison said. "But the overwhelming feeling I have is gratitude. Just thinking back to all the people in my life, even before I put pads on, that were able to nurture and grow the gifts God put into me and make this career possible. I think that was the biggest thing that was the fun part about the retirement process, which is reflecting on those people, thanking those people, reaching out, and just the lessons they taught me, the tools they gave me for my life after football."
AP Sources: Bills agree to sign cornerback Josh Norman
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that veteran cornerback Josh Norman has agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills.
The people spoke to The AP on Monday on the condition of anonymity because the signing has not been announced. NFL Network first reported the deal.
Norman is an eighth-year player who spent the past four seasons in Washington before being released last month. He struggled to play to high expectations and was cut with one season left on a five-year $75 million contract he signed in free agency in 2016.
In Buffalo, the 32-year-old Norman gets an opportunity for a fresh start among familiar faces.
Bills coach Sean McDermott was the Panthers defensive coordinator during Norman's first four NFL seasons in Carolina. Norman is also a known commodity to Bills general manager Brandon Beane, who worked in the Panthers' front office at the same time.
Norman will be given an opportunity to compete with Levi Wallace for the starting job opposite Tre'Davious White. He also fills a potential need with cornerback Kevin Johnson eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next week.
Norman enjoyed his best season under McDermott in 2015 on a Panthers defense that led the league with 24 interceptions. He had a career-best four interceptions and returned two for touchdowns to earn his first and only All-Pro honor.
Last season, Norman had only eight starts in 12 games and understood his time with Washington was coming to an end after sitting out the team's final four games.
"You've got to put it on yourself as a person to be better within what is happening, and I wasn't," Norman said on locker clean-out day. "I can accept that."
Upon being released, he posted a note on his Twitter account saying he was "grateful for everything."
Norman had seven interceptions and 43 passes defensed in 58 games with Washington. Overall, he has 14 interceptions and 12 forced fumbles in 111 career games.
Ernie Els won the Hoag Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour Champions title, birdieing par-5 15th and 18th holes for a two-stroke victory at Newport Beach Country Club in California.
Making his third senior start, the 50-year-old Hall of Famer from South Africa closed with a 4-under 67 to finish at 16-under 197. He opened with a 66 and shot 64 on Saturday.
Els lost a playoff to Miguel Angel Jimenez in his debut in the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship in Hawaii, then tied for 34th last week in the Cologuard Classic in Arizona.
Fellow Hall of Famer Fred Couples, trying to win the event from the third time at age 60, finished with a 66 to tie for second with Glen Day and Robert Karlsson.
Couples, also part of the playoff in Hawaii, parred the final six holes, chunking a chip on 18 to squander a good birdie try.
Day birdied Nos. 14-17 to take the lead at 15 under, then bogeyed the 18th for a 64.
Karlsson bogeyed the 16th and parred the last two in a 66.
Defending Charles Schwab Cup champion Scott McCarron was fifth at 13 under after a 69.
Monday qualifier David Morland IV had a 71 to tie for seventh at 11 under. He opened with a 61.