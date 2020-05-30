Briefly: English sports can resume Monday

Sports events will be allowed to resume in England on Monday without any spectators, providing they comply with the government's coronavirus protocols.
The guidance for elite sports bodies was published by the government on Saturday as COVID-19 lockdown restrictions that were imposed in March are eased further.
It paves the way for the planned June 17 return of the Premier League, the world's richest soccer competition.
The government announcement allows English cricket authorities to plan for international series against West Indies and Pakistan. Formula One is also exploring two races at Silverstone from July, with the season yet to start.
The first competitions to return on Monday are set to be horse racing, snooker and greyhound racing which lined up events in anticipation of the end of an 11-week shutdown of sports.
College basketball
Florida point guard Andrew Nembhard is removing his name from the NBA draft and returning to school — just not in Gainesville.
A team spokesman said that Nembhard plans to transfer and will have two years of college eligibility remaining.
The slow-footed Nembhard entered the NBA draft last month. He hired NCAA-certified agent Jaafar Choufani so he could retain his college eligibility. He took a similar approach after his freshman year and eventually returned to Florida after not getting invited to the NBA scouting combine.
As a sophomore, he averaged 11.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds. With 173 assists and 80 turnovers in 2019-20, his assist-to-turnover ratio ranked 49th in the country.
Auto racing
The Austrian Health Ministry has approved safety conditions for Austria to host two Formula One Grand Prix races in July.
The first 10 races of the season have either been postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but F1 could finally return with back-to-back races at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg on July 5 and 12.
Health Minister Rudolf Anschober approved the safety plans for the double-header without spectators and with limited numbers of people involved.
F1 organizers still hope to hold 15-18 of the 22 scheduled races.
Rugby
The South African government maintained a ban on all contact sports competitions because of the coronavirus, meaning the country's professional rugby teams and its world champion Springboks will remain out of action.
The announcement by sports minister Nathi Mthethwa came as South Africa prepares to further ease lockdown on Monday and open up most of its economy as part of a phased relaxation of restrictions.
Professional non-contact sports competitions will be allowed in some regions and Mthethwa gave permission for teams, including those in rugby, to resume training. But only if protocols are in place to minimize the chances of transmission of COVID-19.
All teams have 14 days to submit detailed plans on their protocols for approval before they can train, the minister said. Conditions include the mandatory screening of athletes.
South Africa's Super Rugby teams have been out of action since the southern hemisphere club competition was postponed in mid-March. South Africa has more than 29,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the most in Africa, and 611 people have died.
