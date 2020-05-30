Briefly: English sports can resume Monday

Sports events will be allowed to resume in England on Monday without any spectators, providing they comply with the government's coronavirus protocols.

The guidance for elite sports bodies was published by the government on Saturday as COVID-19 lockdown restrictions that were imposed in March are eased further.

It paves the way for the planned June 17 return of the Premier League, the world's richest soccer competition.

The government announcement allows English cricket authorities to plan for international series against West Indies and Pakistan. Formula One is also exploring two races at Silverstone from July, with the season yet to start.

The first competitions to return on Monday are set to be horse racing, snooker and greyhound racing which lined up events in anticipation of the end of an 11-week shutdown of sports.

College basketball

Florida point guard Andrew Nembhard is removing his name from the NBA draft and returning to school — just not in Gainesville.

A team spokesman said that Nembhard plans to transfer and will have two years of college eligibility remaining.