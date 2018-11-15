Christian Pulisic played just his second match with the U.S. national men's soccer team in 13 months, and the Americans failed to muster much of an attack in a 3-0 loss to England on Thursday night in London that marked Wayne Rooney's farewell with the Three Lions.
Jesse Lingard and Trent Alexander-Arnold scored in a 104-second second span midway through the first half, just after Pulisic was denied by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, and Callum Wilson beat American goalkeeper Brad Guzan in the 77th minute. The United States is 0-3 and has been outscored 7-0 in three matches at old and new Wembley.
Rooney, who joined Major League Soccer's D.C. United in July, entered in the 58th minute in his 120th international appearance, the most among England outfield players. The best chance for the 33-year-old striker was in stoppage time, when his low shot was saved by Guzan to the frustration of a crowd of 68,155. His finished with an England record 53 goals.
Golf
Charles Howell III bundled up from the cold and shot 8-under 64 on the Plantation course at Sea Island Resort, giving a two-shot lead to par in the opening round of the RSM Classic, the final PGA Tour event of the calendar year.
Howell was two shots ahead of defending champion Austin Cook and J.J. Spaun, who were at 6-under 66 on the Plantation course at St. Simons Island, Ga. Tournament host Davis Love III had two bogeys and still managed a 67 at Plantation.
• Byeong Hun An overcame four-seasons-in-one-day type weather to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Australian Open at Sydney.
The South Korean's eagle on the par-5 eighth hole, his second-last of the day, gave him a 5-under 67 at The Lakes.
Australians Matt Jager and David Micheluzzi, an amateur, were tied for second with 68s. The group tied for fourth, two strokes behind, included Marcus Fraser and Abraham Ancer.
• Playing the LPGA's season-ending event for the first time, Amy Olson was flawless with nine birdies and no dropped shots on her way to an opening-round 9-under 63 and a one-shot lead over Brittany Lincicome and Nasa Hataoka.
Olson had two separate streaks of four consecutive birdies on what became an ideal day for scoring at Tiburon Golf Club. Of the 72 players in the field, 45 were under par following the opening round — and the top four women on the leaderboard combined for only one bogey. Lincicome was short with her approach on the par-4 18th, and dropped a shot to end her day.
Tennis
Roger Federer is peaking at the right time — again.
The six-time champion advanced to the last four of the ATP Finals for a record-extending 15th time with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Kevin Anderson.
Federer, chasing the 100th title of his career, needed only a set to advance and produced his best performance at the season-ending tournament to end the round-robin stages with a 2-1 win-loss record.
Dominic Thiem's 6-1, 6-4 victory over Kei Nishikori earlier had left Federer with a modest task and ensured that Anderson became the first South African ever to reach the semifinals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.