Briefly: Embiid inks $196 million extension with Sixers

Joel Embiid can try and win his first NBA championship with Philadelphia deep into the decade. Another big-money deal locked up, the All-Star nicknamed "The Process" wants to end his career a Sixers lifer.
The 76ers kept their trust in Embiid and signed the 7-footer to a multiyear contract that a person familiar with the situation said was a four-year, $196 million extension, taking him through the 2026-27 season.
The 27-year-old Embiid was NBA MVP runner-up this season to Denver's Nikola Jokic, making him eligible for the supermax contract extension. Embiid led the Sixers to the best regular-season record in the Eastern Conference. Under coach Doc Rivers, the Sixers lost in the second round to the Atlanta Hawks.
Embiid, the No. 3 overall pick out of Kansas in the 2014 draft, shook off more injuries and averaged 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds last season. He tore cartilage in his right knee during the playoffs but played through the injury and was unstoppable at times in the post.
Embiid was named to his third career All-NBA Second Team selection and earned an All-Defensive Second Team selection.
• The Boston Celtics finalized a sign-and-trade with the Knicks, sending guard Evan Fournier along with a 2023 second-round draft pick and conditional 2022 second-round pick to New York in exchange for cash considerations.
Fournier agreed to his new $78 million, four-year deal with the Knicks hours after the official start of the free agency signing period earlier this month.
Boston hoped to re-sign Fournier, who it acquired from Orlando at the trade deadline for a pair of second-round draft picks, but was limited by its efforts to stay under the luxury tax threshold.
At the time of his trade from Orlando he was averaging career highs of 19.7 points and 3.7 assists per game. But his output shrunk to 13 points and 3.1 assists over the remainder of the season.
Cycling
About a year ago, Fabio Jakobsen was on a hospital bed fighting for his life in an induced coma after a horrific crash at the Tour of Poland.
On Tuesday, he was a stage winner again at a Grand Tour race, taking the lead in the final stretch of the closing sprint to win the fourth stage of the Spanish Vuelta.
Rein Taaramae held on at the top of the overall standings despite crashing with a couple of miles to go.
It was Jakobsen’s biggest victory since he needed reconstructive facial surgery after being pushed into the roadside barriers by Dylan Groenewegen in the final sprint of the first stage at the Tour of Poland. Groenewegen later received a nine-month suspension by the International Cycling Union.
Jakobsen passed Arnaud Demare only a few feet from the finish line at the end of the 101.8-mile flat stage into Molina de Aragón.
Soccer
It will be up to Albuquerque voters to decide whether they want to foot the bill for a new soccer stadium.
The City Council voted to put the bond question on the Nov. 2 ballot following a two-hour debate.
If approved, the city would borrow $50 million for the project. Officials said that would give them enough to build a "bare bones" stadium and they would have to find additional money for something better. Seeking more money from the state Legislature would be one option.
The Albuquerque Journal reported that the vote comes less than a month after city-hired consultants completed a feasibility analysis for a potential multiuse stadium.
The analysis assumed a 24-event calendar devoted primarily to the New Mexico United soccer team. It also included two high school sporting events and two potential concerts, though promoters have indicated concert opportunities for the new stadium may be limited.
• Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti ruled out the possibility of the club re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo.
Ancelotti, who coached Ronaldo in his first stint as manager of the Spanish club between 2013-15, praised the Portugal forward but dismissed reports that Madrid wants him back.