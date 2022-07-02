Briefly: Elliott wins pole at Road America

Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday as he attempts to defend his win on the Wisconsin road course.

NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong run qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying.

That marks a major change from his starting position last year, when NASCAR’s premier series came to Road America for the first time since a Grand National event in 1956. Elliott started 34th last year but still found a way to win.

Seven of Elliott's 15 career victories have come on road courses.

Elliott, who enters Sunday’s event with a 30-point lead over Ross Chastain in the points standings, downplayed the advantage he will have by starting at the pole instead of the back of the pack as he did last year.

“These races are very long,” Elliott said. “Typically the cars that are superior find their way to the front, regardless of where they start. It’s nice to get a pole. You want them as much as you can, but I would much rather be good on Sunday than Saturday.”

Darius Garland's rapid rise to elite NBA status is complete.

Cleveland's All-Star point guard agreed Saturday to a five-year, $193 million contract extension, his agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports told the Associated Press.

Garland's deal is the largest in franchise history, and locks up a player the Cavs believe can get them back among the league's top teams.

The fifth overall pick in 2019, Garland has quickly developed into one of the game's best all-around guards. Last season, he averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists in 68 games while helping the Cavs win 22 more games than the previous season.

The 22-year-old Garland has improved statistically each season, but beyond that, he has grown as a leader for a rising Cleveland team that just missed the playoffs last season. He's one of the team's core pieces along with All-Star center Jarrett Allen and forward Evan Mobley.

Garland’s extension begins in the 2023-24 season and, for now, would see him making just over $33 million in the first year and escalating steadily, all the way to $44 million in 2027-28.

• The Detroit Pistons announced Saturday that former Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim has signed a two-way contract with the team.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Boeheim led the ACC in scoring during the 2021-22 season, averaging 19.2 points, and ranked second in the conference in 3-pointers made per game (2.8).

Movistar rider Alejandro Valverde will spend a night under observation in the hospital after he and another cyclist were hit by a car on Saturday while training in southern Spain.

The Movistar team said that the 42-year-old Valverde did not “have any fractures or serious injuries” after the incident in Murcia on Saturday. The other cyclist — who has not been named — was well, the team said.

Spanish media said that the driver of the car fled the scene.

Valverde is one of the top cyclists of his generation due to his ability to compete both in three-week grand tours and one-day classics. He has won the 2018 world road championship, the 2009 Spanish Vuelta and a slew of shorter races.

He has said that this season will be his last.

Valverde is not riding in the Tour de France which started on Friday. He plans to race in the Vuelta starting in August.

The United States qualified for its first Olympic men's soccer tournament since 2008 when the Americans beat Honduras 3-0 at San Pedro Sula on Friday night in the semifinals of the Under-20 championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Paxten Aaronson of the Philadelphia Union, an 18-year-old brother of Leeds midfielder Brenden Aaronson, scored in the third minute.

Alejandro Alvarado, who made four appearances last season for Portugal's Vizela, added a goal in the 23rd, and Quinn Sullivan, Aaronson's Philadelphia teammate, scored in the 43rd as the U.S. earned a berth in the 16-nation field at the 2024 Olympic tournament in France.

Olympic men’s soccer is limited to players under 23, with each nation allowed three wild cards over the limit. After the U.S. failed in three straight qualifying cycles as many clubs refused to make top players available, CONCACAF altered qualifying from under-23 teams and included it as part of its under-20 championship.

CONCACAF's four quarterfinal winners also qualified for the 24-nation field at next year's Under-20 World Cup, to be played from May 20 to June 11 in Indonesia.

