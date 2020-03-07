Briefly: Elliott takes pole for Cup race

Chase Elliott won the pole Saturday for the NASCAR Cup Series event at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona, his first pole of the season and ninth of his career.

Elliott made it around the 1-mile oval in 26.065 seconds.

It’s the first time the Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet driver has won a pole in Arizona. He’ll start Sunday’s race on the front row alongside nine-time Phoenix winner Kevin Harvick, who finished 0.045 seconds behind Elliott.

Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin qualified third, while Kyle Larson was fourth and current points leader Ryan Blaney was fifth. Hamlin won the fall race in Phoenix last year.

Gymnastics

Morgan Hurd jump-started her rebound from a frustrating 2019 season by winning the women’s all-around title in the American Cup gymnastics competition in Milwaukee.

This marks the second time in three years that Hurd has won the all-around title at the American Cup, the first major international competition in the run-up to the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Hurd, an 18-year-old from Middletown, Delaware, posted a total score of 55.832 to lead the 12 competitors. Kayla DiCello of the United States was second with 55.132. Hitomi Hatakeda of Japan was third with 53.799.