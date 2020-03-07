Briefly: Elliott takes pole for Cup race

Chase Elliott won the pole Saturday for the NASCAR Cup Series event at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona, his first pole of the season and ninth of his career.
Elliott made it around the 1-mile oval in 26.065 seconds.
It’s the first time the Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet driver has won a pole in Arizona. He’ll start Sunday’s race on the front row alongside nine-time Phoenix winner Kevin Harvick, who finished 0.045 seconds behind Elliott.
Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin qualified third, while Kyle Larson was fourth and current points leader Ryan Blaney was fifth. Hamlin won the fall race in Phoenix last year.
Gymnastics
Morgan Hurd jump-started her rebound from a frustrating 2019 season by winning the women’s all-around title in the American Cup gymnastics competition in Milwaukee.
This marks the second time in three years that Hurd has won the all-around title at the American Cup, the first major international competition in the run-up to the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Hurd, an 18-year-old from Middletown, Delaware, posted a total score of 55.832 to lead the 12 competitors. Kayla DiCello of the United States was second with 55.132. Hitomi Hatakeda of Japan was third with 53.799.
Tennis
Australia advanced to the Davis Cup Finals in November with a tight 3-1 win over Brazil on hard courts at the Memorial Drive tennis center in Adelaide, Australia.
John Millman beat Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro 6-7, (6), 7-6 (3) 7-6 (3) in the deciding match.
- Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin withstood a strong challenge from Alison van Uytvanck to win 7-6 (5), 6-7 (2), 7-6 (2) and reach the Lyon Open final in France.
The top-seeded American, who trailed 2-0 in the deciding tiebreaker, faces unseeded Anna-Lena Friedsam in Sunday’s final. The German player upset seventh-seeded Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.
Golf
Tyrrell Hatton’s ltidy short game was strong enough on Friday to carry him into a share of the lead with Sung Kang going into the weekend at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Bay Hill, Fla.
Hatton had a 3-under 69. Kang birdied four of his last seven holes for a 68.
Rory McIlroy made a mess of No. 8 and felt he made Bay Hill harder than it was — and it was plenty difficult — for a 73 that still left him within two shots of the lead.
- Monday qualifier David Morland IV shot a 10-under 61 on Friday at Newport Beach Country Club in California to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ Hoag Classic.
Defending Charles Schwab Cup champion Scott McCarron and Ken Duke were tied for second. They each had an eagle — McCarron on the par-5 third and Duke on the par-4 fifth.