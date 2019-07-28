This time, Caeleb Dressel stands alone.
The American won his record eighth medal at the world swimming championships Sunday, helping the U.S. to silver in the 4x100-meter medley relay after anchor Nathan Adrian got overtaken for gold in the closing meters.
One night after becoming the first swimmer to win three golds in one night at a worlds for the second time, Dressel's haul included six golds at the biggest meet after the Olympics.
Two years ago in Hungary, Dressel tied Michael Phelps' record of seven golds at a single worlds, including three in one night.
Dressel hauled the U.S. from fourth to first on his butterfly leg with a split of 49.28 seconds.
Auto racing
Max Verstappen won a chaotic and rain-soaked German Grand Prix at Hockenheim, as championship leader Lewis Hamilton finished 11th and his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas crashed near the end.
Verstappen kept his composure on a treacherous track to clinch his second victory this season and seventh of his Red Bull career, topping a surprise podium ahead of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel — who started from last — and Toro Rosso driver Daniil Kvyat.
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was in contention for a podium, despite starting from 10th, but crashed after switching for quicker tires and slid off the track, over the gravel and into the barriers.
Remarkably, Hamilton had the same mishap moments later, mangling his front wing after losing control at the same corner. He came in for a new wing and tires, but it took Mercedes by surprise and a painfully long stop cost him any chance of victory.
Tennis
Defending champion Nikoloz Basilashvili beat Andrey Rublev to win the Hamburg European Open for the second straight year in Germany.
The fourth-seeded Georgian won 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, serving out the final game to love.
Basilashvili is the first player since Roger Federer in 2005 to claim back-to-back Hamburg crowns.
• Jil Teichmann of Switzerland beat top-seeded Kiki Bertens in straight sets to win the Palermo Ladies Open in Italy.
The eighth-seeded Swiss triumphed 7-6 (3), 6-2 to clinch her second WTA Tour title after winning the Prague Open in May.
The clay-court event is marking its return to the WTA tour after a five-year absence.
Boxing
WBC champion Jose Ramirez saw an opening and quickly ended the world super lightweight unification bout against WBO champ Maurice Hooker.
Ramirez delivered a series of brutal punches, pinning hometown favorite against the ropes in the sixth round before referee Mark Nelson stepped in and stopped the scheduled 12-round bout.
It was the third title defense for Ramirez, the 2012 Olympian who improved to 25-0 as a pro with his 17th knockout. His first two title defenses came at home in California.
UFC
Reigning featherweight champ Max Holloway defended his belt Saturday, overwhelming former lightweight champ Frankie Edgar at UFC 240 in Edmonton, Alberta.
Holloway (21-4-0) won a unanimous five-round decision. Holloway resisted all but one attempt by Edgar (22-7-1) to take him down, and said he was proud to be able to go the distance.
