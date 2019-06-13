Eight University of Wisconsin head coaches received routine, one-year contract extensions from the Athletic Board on Friday.
Meeting in a brief closed session, the board approved the athletic department's rollover recommendations for Mick Byrne (men's and women's cross country and track and field), Yvette Healy (softball), Michael Burcin (men's golf), Todd Oehrlein (women's golf), Kelcy McKenna (women's tennis), Danny Westerman (men's tennis), Chris Clark (men's rowing) and Bebe Bryans (women's rowing).
All except Healy have three-year contracts that now run through the 2021-22 season. Healy's five-year deal was extended through 2023-24.
Hockey
A parade 52 years in the making will finally happen Saturday in St. Louis, when the city celebrates the Blues' first-ever Stanley Cup championship.
The Blues defeated the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Wednesday's Game 7 in Boston. The Blues joined the NHL as an expansion team in 1967 and had never before won a championship.
A parade will start at noon at 18th and Market Street and head east. A rally will then take place beneath the Gateway Arch.
Football
The Kansas City Chiefs signed kicker Harrison Butker to a five-year contract extension, locking up the former Panthers practice squad player through the 2024 season.
The 23-year-old Butker was signed away from Carolina during the 2017 season, when Cairo Santos went on injured reserve. In two seasons with Kansas City, Butker is 62 of 69 on field goals and 93 of 97 on extra points.
Basketball
Golden State's Klay Thompson sustained a torn ACL in his left knee during Game 6 of the NBA Finals, more heartbreaking injury news for the Warriors after Kevin Durant ruptured his right Achilles tendon and had surgery.
Thompson injured the knee late in the third quarter of Golden State's 114-110 loss to the Raptors on Thursday night as Toronto won Canada's first NBA title. Durant had surgery a day earlier after he was injured during Game 5, when he returned from more than a month out with a strained right calf.
Thompson was fouled by Danny Green on a drive to the basket with 2:22 remaining in the third quarter. He was helped to the locker room area, then came back out to shoot the free throws. He checked out three seconds later, finishing with 30 points, and left the arena on crutches.
Now, Durant and Thompson — who both could become free agents — are in for lengthy recoveries.
Obituary
Pat Bowlen, the Denver Broncos owner who transformed the team from also-rans into NFL champions and helped the league usher in billion-dollar TV deals, died. He was 75.
Bowlen, elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019, was the first owner in pro football history to have his team win 300 games, including playoffs, in three decades; had as many Super Bowl appearances (seven) as losing seasons; and had a 333-225-1 record (through 2018) since buying the team in 1984.
Under his stewardship, the Broncos won Super Bowls after the 1998, '99 and 2015 seasons.
