That 4:30 a.m. wakeup call didn't slow down Edgerton, Wis., native Steve Stricker.
Stricker completed a 4-under 68 in the delayed first round and shot a season-best 64 in the second on Friday to take a two-stroke lead in the Regions Tradition at Birmingham, Ala., the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors.
Stricker, a three-time winner on the 50-and-over tour after winning 12 times on the PGA Tour, had five holes left Thursday when play was suspended because of storms.
David Toms was second after his second bogey-free 67 on Greystone's Founders Course. First-round leader Glen Day followed his opening 64 with an even-par 72 to drop four strokes back.
Billy Andrade was three strokes behind Stricker and two-time champion Bernhard Langer matched Day at four back. Andrade and Day both shot second-round 67s.
• Sung Kang matched the Trinity Forest course record with a 10-under 61 on an unseasonably cool day to take the second-round lead in the Byron Nelson at Dallas.
Kang was 16 under after his round that included six birdies in a row. The 31-year-old South Korean who lives in North Texas had a four-stroke lead over playing partner Matt Every and Tyler Duncan.
Every had his second straight 65, and Duncan shot 66. Brooks Koepka, the world's No. 3-ranked player who goes to next week's PGA Championship as defending champion, was fourth at 11 under after a 66.
Jordan Spieth shot 67 to get to 7 under. Burlington High School graduate and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was 8 over after a 74. He missed the cut, but didn't finish last.
Auto racing
Ross Chastain raced to his first NASCAR Trucks victory after leader Stewart Friesen ran out of gas with three laps to go at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan.
Friesen took the first two stages for the first time this season, but a costly mistake of leaving the pit box early with 42 laps to go left him without enough gas. He held the lead after a restart with 16 laps to go and led a race-high 87 laps on the 1½-mile oval, but ended up 15th.
Chastain topped Ben Rhodes by 0.483 seconds. Todd Gilliland was third, followed by Austin Hill and Brandon Jones and two-time Kansas winner Matt Crafton.
• Kevin Harvick scored his third pole of the season and his Stewart-Haas Racing team swept the top four spots in qualifying for Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.
Harvick, the defending race winner, turned a lap of 179.217 mph in the return of single-car qualifying to Kansas. That was enough to edge Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer and Daniel Suarez, who locked down the rest of the front two rows for the 400-mile race. Chase Elliott rounded out the top five for Hendrick Motorsports.
• Swedish rookie Felix Rosenqvist won the pole for Saturday's IndyCar Grand Prix by edging teammate Scott Dixon in qualifying at Indianapolis.
Rosenqvist finished with a fast lap of 1 minute, 8.2785 seconds. Dixon, of New Zealand, made it an all Chip Ganassi Racing front row with a time of 1:08.2979.
England's Jack Harvey will start third after making the first fast six of his IndyCar career with Meyer Shank Racing. Rookie Colton Herta starts fourth and defending race winner and three-time pole winner Will Power qualified sixth. Herta drives for Harding Steinbrenner Racing.
Soccer
Mohamed Salah is set to return for Liverpool's last Premier League game as the team looks to win the English top-flight title for the first time since 1990.
The Egypt forward was concussed in Liverpool's 3-2 win over Newcastle in the league last weekend, and missed the 4-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday to follow return-to-play protocols.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says Salah has been back in training and expects him to play against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.
College softball
Oklahoma set a single-season, Division I record with its 39th consecutive win by defeating Texas Tech 8-0 in six innings in the Big 12 Tournament opener for both teams.
The Sooners (49-2) had tied the record South Carolina set in 1997 with a victory over Oklahoma State last Sunday.
