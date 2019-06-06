Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed on a four-year contract extension through the 2024 season.
The deal announced Thursday night adds four years to Wentz's rookie contract. Wentz is 23-17 in three seasons as the starting quarterback but has missed 13 games, including five playoff contests over the past two years.
The extension is worth $128 million with more than $107 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.
He finished third in NFL MVP voting in 2017 when backup quarterback Nick Foles led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory over the Patriots. Wentz has thrown for 10,152 yards, 70 touchdowns and 28 interceptions with a 92.5 passer rating.
Golf
Keegan Bradley had a 7-under 63 for a one-shot lead after the first round of the RBC Canadian Open at Ancaster, Ontario.
Roberto Castro of the U.S., was the only player that teed off in the second wave to reach second, tying Canada's Nick Taylor, Ireland's Shane Lowry, South Korea's Sungjae Im and South Africa's Erik van Rooyen.
Defending tournament champion Dustin Johnson, the No. 2 player in the world, shot a 1-over 71. Brooks Koepka, fresh off his PGA Championship win, shot an even-par 70 and is tied for 84th.
Basketball
The NBA has banned Golden State Warriors investor Mark Stevens from attending games and any Warriors team activities for one year, and has fined him $500,000 for shoving Toronto guard Kyle Lowry.
Stevens' ban is effective immediately and will carry through the entire 2019-20 season, including the playoffs.
The NBA says its investigation found that Stevens pushed and directed obscene language toward Lowry.
Lowry went into a row of seats along the sideline in an effort to save a loose ball during Wednesday night's game at Oracle Arena. Lowry landed a few seats to Stevens' left and video shows Lowry then being shoved in the left shoulder.
Track & field
Michael Norman clocked a world-leading time in the men's 200 meters to edge out fellow American Noah Lyles at the Golden Gala meet in Rome
Norman's time of 19.70 seconds was also a meet record at the Diamond League event and a personal best for the 21-year-old, who was just two hundredths of a second ahead of Lyles. Alex Quinonez of Ecuador was third in 20.17.
Soccer
The Netherlands took advantage of two sloppy defensive mistakes by England in extra time to earn a 3-1 win in the semifinals of the Nations League at Guimaraes, Portugal.
An own goal by Kyle Walker gave the Dutch the lead after John Stones gave the ball away in the first half of extra time, and Ross Barkley then misplayed a back pass to gift the Netherlands a third goal in the 114th minute.
The Dutch will play the final of UEFA's newest competition against host Portugal in Porto on Sunday, when it will try to lift its first trophy since the 1988 European Championship.
