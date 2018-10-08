The Philadelphia Eagles have placed running back Jay Ajayi on injured reserve because of a knee injury.
A person familiar with the situation says Ajayi tore an ACL and will miss the rest of the season. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't announced the severity of the injury.
Ajayi had 29 yards rushing on eight carries and lost a fumble at the Vikings 5 in a 23-21 loss to Minnesota on Sunday. He was acquired by the Eagles from Miami at the trade deadline last season and helped the team win the Super Bowl.
Basketball
The Phoenix Suns fired general manager Ryan McDonough nine days before their season begins.
James Jones and Trevor Bukstein will share the GM duties on an interim basis for the Suns. Jones is the team's vice president of basketball operations and Bukstein was assistant GM under McDonough, who had been in Phoenix since 2013 and was under contract through 2020.
Suns owner Robert Sarver said in a statement announcing the firing that he made the decision "after much thought and a long evaluation of our basketball operations."
• Dejounte Murray was driving past James Harden and on his way to the basket, showing one of the skills that made the San Antonio Spurs convinced he's the right point guard for their team.
And then Murray's knee gave out.
In an instant, the entire trajectory of the Spurs' season might have changed.
Murray's season is almost certainly over, after the Spurs learned that their starting point guard has a torn ACL in his right knee. The team hasn't revealed when Murray will have surgery, nor has it determined a timetable for his return, but ACL reconstruction and rehabilitation is a process that typically takes around a full year.
Murray, who turned 22 last month, averaged 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists last season. He was a second-team member of the NBA's All-Defensive Team last season, the youngest player to ever earn such a distinction.
Soccer
Luka Modric and Kylian Mbappe are in the running to break Lionel Messi's and Cristiano Ronaldo's 10-year dominance of the Ballon d'Or.
The World Cup finalist and champion, respectively, are nominees for this year's award, alongside Brazilian forward Marta. For the first time, France Football magazine is awarding the individual trophy to a woman and a man on Dec. 3 in Paris.
The last player to win the trophy before Ronaldo and Messi took over was Kaka in 2007. This year, Ronaldo and Messi have not been as dominant, leaving the door open for a new winner.
Hockey
Florida Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo will miss two to four weeks with a sprained medial collateral ligament in his right knee.
Coach Bob Boughner announced the injury, adding Luongo will not need surgery. The Panthers placed Luongo on injured reserve Sunday after he left their season opener Saturday night.
Luongo started 33 games for Florida last season and went 18-11-2 with a 2.47 goals-against average and .929 save percentage. He missed more than two months with a groin injury last season.
The 39-year-old is signed through the 2021-22 season at a salary cap hit of $5.3 million.
Olympics
The IOC picked its first African host of any Olympics, formally awarding the 2022 Youth Games to Senegal.
Senegal President Macky Sall was present to see International Olympic Committee members confirm the executive board's preference from four candidates.
Senegal will host the youth games in three places: Dakar; a new city of Diamniadio, close to the capital; and the coastal resort of Saly.
The games budget is estimated at $150 million, the IOC executive director of Olympic Games, Christophe Dubi, said at a news conference. Sall said a 50,000-seat Olympic Stadium will be built for the government-backed project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.