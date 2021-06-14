Briefly: Eagles agree to terms with 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens

Felix Rosenqvist was injured in a violent crash in the first race of the doubleheader weekend and hospitalized overnight. O’Ward called his teammate Sunday morning and promised to win the second race for him.

Making good on his promise required a masterful drive in which the 22-year-old from Mexico restarted fifth on the final restart with seven laps remaining in a race completely dominated by pole sitter Josef Newgarden.

O’Ward picked off Graham Rahal in the first turn, then Alex Palou in the second turn.

He next caught Colton Herta, leaving only two-time IndyCar champion Newgarden in his sight. O’Ward caught him in turn 7 with a little over two laps to go and Newgarden tried to use his experience to run O’Ward down to the marbles.

College baseball

Trey Faltine drove in three runs with a pair of doubles and Cam Williams hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning after walking his first four times up and scoring three times as No. 2 overall seed Texas breezed into the College World Series with a 12-4 victory over South Florida on Sunday, sweeping the Austin Super Regional.

Collin Sullivan (3-4) lasted just 1 2/3 innings in a start for South Florida, surrendering four runs on four hits. Eaton went 3-for-3 with a double.

