Briefly: Eagles agree to terms with 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens

The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms with quarterback Nick Mullens on Monday.
The 26-year-old Mullens spent his first four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, going 5-11 in 16 starts. Mullens has 4,714 yards passing, 25 touchdowns, 22 interceptions and an 87.2 passer rating.
Mullens joins Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco on Philadelphia’s roster.
Mullens signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2017 after breaking Brett Favre’s single-season record for yards passing and TDs as a junior at Southern Mississippi in 2015.
Swimming
Olympic champion Ryan Lochte failed to advance from the preliminaries of the 200-meter freestyle, his first event of the U.S. Olympic swimming trials at Omaha.
The 36-year-old Lochte, attempting to make his fifth Olympic team, posted a time of 1 minute, 49.23 seconds — only good enough for 25th place overall.
The top 16 advanced to the evening semifinals, led by Kieran Smith at 1:46.54. Caeleb Dressel was second in 1:46.63.
Lochte has won 12 Olympic medals, including six golds. Now married with two children, he hopes to make it to one more Olympics to erase the stigma of an incident at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, where he lied about being robbed at gunpoint.
Soccer
Carli Lloyd scored 24 seconds into the game and the U.S. women’s national team went on to defeat Jamaica 4-0 on Sunday night in the Summer Series at Houston.
The U.S. women are undefeated in 41 straight matches, the third-longest streak in team history. The team is undefeated in 55 games on American soil.
Lloyd’s goal was the fastest for the Americans since Alex Morgan scored in 12 seconds against Costa Rica in a 2016 match.
Lloyd also became the oldest woman — at 38 years, 332 days — to score a goal for the national team. It was Lloyd’s 303rd appearance with the team.
Former University of Wisconsin player Rose Lavelle rolled her ankle in the opening half and eventually left the game as a precaution.
The United States, 8-0-1 this year, will head to Austin to play Nigeria at the new Q2 Stadium on Wednesday night. The Super Falcons played to a 3-3 tie with Portugal in the earlier game at BBVA Stadium on Sunday.
Auto racing
Pato O’Ward closed an emotional weekend for Arrow McLaren SP on Sunday by becoming IndyCar’s first repeat winner of the season with a victory dedicated to his injured teammate in the Belle Isle Grand Prix in Detroit.
Felix Rosenqvist was injured in a violent crash in the first race of the doubleheader weekend and hospitalized overnight. O’Ward called his teammate Sunday morning and promised to win the second race for him.
Making good on his promise required a masterful drive in which the 22-year-old from Mexico restarted fifth on the final restart with seven laps remaining in a race completely dominated by pole sitter Josef Newgarden.
O’Ward picked off Graham Rahal in the first turn, then Alex Palou in the second turn.
He next caught Colton Herta, leaving only two-time IndyCar champion Newgarden in his sight. O’Ward caught him in turn 7 with a little over two laps to go and Newgarden tried to use his experience to run O’Ward down to the marbles.
College baseball
Trey Faltine drove in three runs with a pair of doubles and Cam Williams hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning after walking his first four times up and scoring three times as No. 2 overall seed Texas breezed into the College World Series with a 12-4 victory over South Florida on Sunday, sweeping the Austin Super Regional.
Collin Sullivan (3-4) lasted just 1 2/3 innings in a start for South Florida, surrendering four runs on four hits. Eaton went 3-for-3 with a double.