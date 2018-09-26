Mauro Manotas scored twice in the first half to lead the Houston Dynamo to the U.S. Open Cup title, 3-0 over the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday night.
Houston qualified for the CONCACAF Champions League.
Monotas scored on a header in the fourth minute, and the Colombian striker connected again in the 25th. The third score came on Auston Trusty's own goal in the 65th.
Hockey
For the first time since Corey Perry broke into the NHL as a feisty 20-year-old in 2005, the Anaheim Ducks will be without their goal-scoring right wing for a significant amount of time.
Perry is likely to be out for five months after significantly injuring his right knee during warmups for a preseason game.
The 2011 NHL Most Valuable Player had surgery Wednesday, Ducks general manager Bob Murray said. Recovery time is typically at least 20 weeks, guaranteeing Perry will miss the bulk of a regular season for the first time in his career.
The 33-year-old forward tore his meniscus and injured a knee ligament during warmups at Honda Center on Monday night for a preseason game against Arizona.
Perry scored 50 goals during his MVP season, and he has scored at least 25 goals in eight of his 13 seasons in a career spent entirely in Anaheim. He has spent most of his 957 NHL games on a line with Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf, his inextricable partner ever since they were drafted nine picks apart in the first round in 2003.
Although his production declined to 17 goals and 32 assists last year, Perry's goal-scoring acumen and agitating style of play still make him an unavoidable factor in any opponent's game plan.
• Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones will be sidelined four to six weeks with a knee injury.
The team says the 23-year-old Jones sprained his knee during the second period of Tuesday night's preseason game against Buffalo. An MRI on Wednesday revealed the sprain. Jones was a valuable contributor last season with 16 goals and 41 assists.
Soccer
Germany is favored to beat Turkey in Thursday's 2024 European Championship vote after four years as front-runner in a campaign that explicitly mixed soccer and politics.
A study of the two candidates published by UEFA last week boosted Germany's case with Turkey falling short on an assessment of human rights, which is a new factor of tournament bidding.
Still, Turkey put forward its strongest bid yet — backed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's increasingly authoritarian government — after losing contests to host Euro 2008, 2012 and 2016.
Cycling
Rohan Dennis has finally won the only major time trial title lacking from his long list of victories. And he has done so in style.
The Australian rider won gold at the road world championships, dominating the 52.5-kilometer race in Innsbruck, Austria, to beat last year's winner Tom Dumoulin by a massive 1 minute, 21.09 seconds. Victor Campenaerts, who won the European title in Glasgow last month, was 0.53 seconds behind in third.
Dennis had won gold in the team time trial with the BMX Racing Team in 2014 and 2015, but was still after his first individual world title.
Olympics
Tokyo Olympic organizers began their search for 80,000 unpaid volunteers to staff many of the venues when the Olympics and Paralympics open in just under two years.
The closing date for applications will be in December, although Tokyo 2020 organizers say they have not set a specific date.
Olympics volunteers are unpaid and typically must provide their own lodging, but they are given uniforms and free meals on the days they work.
The volunteer program has been a staple of the Olympics. Many volunteers relish the behind-the-scenes work, and many return to do it several times. But the program also has detractors. At every Olympics, volunteers sign up, get the uniforms, and then don't show up for work — or complain about being unpaid even though agreeing to those terms.
