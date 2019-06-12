Kevin Durant confirmed what everyone most feared: He underwent surgery for a ruptured right Achilles tendon.
Durant posted on social media Wednesday the severity of his injury two days after getting hurt during Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto in his return from a strained right calf that sidelined him a month.
The 30-year-old posted a photo on Instagram showing himself in a hospital bed and wrote: "I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY."
Just 15 minutes before Durant went public, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said during a finals media availability that he didn't yet have a formal update on Durant. Durant has made his own announcements before, such as writing on The Players' Tribune website about his decision to leave Oklahoma City to join Golden State in July 2016.
• The Memphis Grizzlies introduced Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Taylor Jenkins as their new head coach.
Jenkins is the Grizzlies' fourth head coach since Memphis reached the 2013 Western Conference. He was Mike Budenholzer's assistant in Milwaukee this season and was with him in Atlanta for five seasons.
Cycling
Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome will miss this year's race after a "bad crash" in training.
Team INEOS leader Dave Brailsford said Froome sustained a suspected fractured femur in a 40 mph crash. The British rider was being airlifted to a hospital, Brailsford said at the Criterium du Dauphine race in southeastern France.
Seeking a fourth win in the key preparation race, Froome was eighth in the Dauphine standings, 24 seconds behind leader Dylan Teuns of Belgium. Froome won the Tour wins in 2013, '15 and '16.
Soccer
LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is earning a Major League Soccer-record $7.2 million salary this season.
The 37-year-old Ibrahimovic, who earned a relatively modest $1.5 million last year, broke the previous mark of Toronto's Sebastian Giovinco, who had $7,115,556 in total compensation in both 2017 and 2018.
The MLS Players Association said Wednesday the average base salary for all players this year is $376,174 and the average guaranteed compensation is $417,643, including a prorated share of guaranteed money not attributable to a specific year.
Obituary
Gabriele Grunewald, one of the country's top middle-distance runners, died at her home in Minneapolis after inspiring many with her long and public fight against cancer. She was 32.
Grunewald, who often went by "Gabe," was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma — a rare form of cancer in the saliva glands — in 2009 while running for the University of Minnesota. Following surgery and radiation therapy, she went on to finish second in the 1,500 meters at the 2010 NCAA championships.
She kept on running through three more bouts with the disease, forging a career as a professional athlete and U.S. champion while enduring surgeries, radiation treatments, chemotherapy and immunotherapy.
