Briefly: Durant requests trade from Nets

Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, according to a person with direct knowledge of the seismic decision that undoubtedly will have teams scrambling to put together enormous offers for the perennial All-Star.

The Nets have been working with Durant to find a trade partner, and he has multiple teams on his preferred list, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because neither the player nor Brooklyn revealed any details publicly.

ESPN first reported Durant’s trade request, citing Phoenix and Miami as two of his preferred destinations.

Durant is a 12-time All-Star, four-time scoring champion, three-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time NBA champion. He also has four years and nearly $200 million remaining on his contract, which means that it may take a haul of players, draft picks or possibly both for a team to acquire him.

Durant spent three seasons with Brooklyn, not playing in the first of those years while he recovered from a torn Achilles. He averaged 29.9 points in 55 games last season, after leading the U.S. to Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games last summer.

The news on Durant came three days after Kyrie Irving decided to exercise his $37 million option to remain with Brooklyn this coming season.

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested in California on the eve of NBA free agency after a warrant was issued, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD spokeswoman Lizeth Lomeli confirmed that Bridges was arrested on Wednesday but did not release details on the charges. TMZ reported that Bridges is facing felony domestic violence charges.

The Hornets said in a statement they “are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges. We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Hockey

Emily Engel-Natzke has been hired as video coach of the Washington Capitals, making her the first woman to hold a full-time position on a National Hockey League coaching staff.

The Capitals announced the hire Thursday, the latest in a series of promotions for women around the NHL in recent months after decades of slow progress in diversifying the sport in the coaching and executive ranks.

Engel-Natzke, 31, came from the Hershey Bears, Washington’s top minor league affiliate, where she was the first woman to be a full-time member of a coaching staff in the American Hockey League.

Soccer

Barcelona sold some of its television rights for more than 200 million dollars to help its finances, the club said on Thursday.

The Catalan club said investment firm Sixth Street will invest $215 million in exchange for 10% of the club’s Spanish league TV rights for the next 25 years.

Barcelona called the agreement “a major step forward in the improvement of the club’s financial resources and competitive positioning.”

The club said the transaction allows Barcelona to generate total capital gains of $277 million for the current season.

Barcelona has been slowly recovering financially after struggles that led to the departure of star Lionel Messi last year.

Tennis

Rafael Nadal made it through to the third round of Wimbledon for the 11th time after getting past Ricardas Berankis 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

The second-seeded Nadal looked far from his best at times but won on Centre Court in a match that finished under the roof after a rain delay during the fourth set.

It was Nadal’s 307th Grand Slam match win, taking him past Martina Navratilova in fourth place on the all-time list, behind Roger Federerer (369), Serena Williams (365) and Novak Djokovic (330).

Nadal is looking for a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title, and third Wimbledon trophy.

Nick Kyrgios was fined $10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct in his first-round Wimbledon victory, the largest of the penalties announced so far at the tournament.

Kyrgios acknowledged at his news conference after that match that he spit in the direction of a spectator he said was heckling him.

On Thursday, the All England Club announced a slate of fines it has issued for on-site offenses.

The second-most money anyone was docked was $5,000 for Alexander Ritschard for unsportsmanlike conduct during a first-round match in qualifying.

Seven other men were penalized $3,000 each for either unsportsmanlike conduct or audible obscenity.

A total of five women have been fined. The highest amount was the $4,000 for Daria Saville in the first round for racket or equipment abuse.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0