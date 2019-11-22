Briefly: Duncan leads RSM Classic after red-hot 61

Tyler Duncan holed out from the eighth fairway for eagle Friday and wound up with the best score on the PGA Tour, a 9-under 61 that staked him to a two-shot lead going into the weekend at the RSM Classic at St. Simons Island, Ga.
Duncan added four birdies on the front nine of the Seaside course at Sea Island and went out in 29.
He was at 14-under 128, two shots ahead of Sanderson Farms winner Sebastian Munoz (63), Rhein Gibson (64) and D.J. Trahan, whose 63 came on the Plantation Course.
- Sei Young Kim hit her best shot on the final hole Friday, leaving her a tap-in birdie for a 5-under 67 that kept her lead at two shots in the CME Group Tour Championship at Naples, Fla., and moved her one step closer to the richest prize in women’s golf.
Caroline Masson of Germany holed a 40-foot birdie putt from off the 18th green for a 66 to get within one shot until Kim answered with a birdie.
Kim was at 12-under 132.
Nelly Korda battled Kim all day for the lead until she missed a 2-foot par putt on the 16th hole, and then lost a chance for an easy birdie on the par-5 17th with a hooked tee shot that finished under a tree.
- Struggling for energy as he battles a lung infection, Mike Lorenzo-Vera still managed a vigorous fist-pump after chipping in from the fringe of the 13th green to establish a seven-shot lead at the World Tour Championship.
An hour later, the French golfer was finishing his round with a tentative bogey and with only a three-stroke advantage over two players looking to end the season as Europe’s No. 1 player.
The fight for the Race to Dubai title took a series of twists in the final holes of the second round as Tommy Fleetwood and Jon Rahm, two of the five contenders, made their moves to reel in Lorenzo-Vera.
Fleetwood made three birdies in his last five holes for a 4-under 68 and Rahm rolled in an eagle putt at the 18th for a 69. They were tied in second place at 9 under overall.
Baseball
José Abreu agreed to a $50 million, three-year contract with the White Sox, eight days after the first baseman accepted Chicago’s qualifying offer of a $17.8 million, one-year deal.
He gets a full no-trade provision for 2020 and has the right to block deals to 10 teams in 2021 and five in 2022.
Abreu, who turns 33 in January, hit .284 with 33 homers last season. His 123 RBIs were second to Anthony Rendon’s major league-best 126 for Washington.
College football
A judge dashed the hopes of former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky for a shorter prison term, resentencing him to the same 30 to 60 years imposed against him in 2012 for sexually abusing children.
Judge Maureen Skerda gave Sandusky what prosecutors and his own attorney described as effectively a life term during a hearing ordered this year by an appeals court.
Sandusky was convicted of 45 counts of child sexual abuse in 2012.