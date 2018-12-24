Duke moved to No. 1 after blowing out Kentucky in its season opener, only to lose the top spot two weeks later with a loss to Gonzaga in Maui.
Well, the Blue Devils are back at No. 1.
Buoyed by a win over No. 12 Texas Tech and Kansas’ loss at No. 18 Arizona State, Duke moved atop The Associated Press Top 25 released on Monday, receiving 35 of 64 first-place votes.
No. 2 Michigan received nine first-place votes, No. 3 Tennessee got 12, and No. 4 Virginia and No. 5 Kansas received four each.
No. 6 Nevada, Gonzaga, Michigan State, Florida State and Virginia Tech rounded out the top 10.
Wisconsin went up one notch to No. 15, while Marquette rose to No. 18 from No. 20.
On the women’s side, after a week off for exams, UConn faced two stiff tests on the court and passed both of them.
The top-ranked Huskies rallied to beat Oklahoma and topped No. 14 California to remain unbeaten this season. UConn won both games by less than 10 points — the first time the team has back-to-back victories by less than 10 in 10 years.
UConn was followed in the Top 25 by Notre Dame, Louisville, Maryland and Oregon. The Ducks knocked off previously undefeated Mississippi State last Tuesday to move up two spots in the poll voted on by a 31-member national media panel.
Stanford, Baylor, Mississippi State, N.C. State and Tennessee round out the first 10. The Lady Bulldogs dropped four spots after suffering their loss to the Ducks. Marquette dropped two spots to No. 22.
Baseball
Free agent right-hander Mike Fiers agreed to a two-year contract to stay with the Oakland Athletics, who were determined to find an experienced starter this offseason to help lead a young rotation.
The A’s acquired Fiers in August from Detroit, and he helped the club reach the playoffs for the first time since 2014. The 33-year-old Fiers went 5-2 with a 3.74 ERA in 10 outings with nine starts after joining Oakland, which lost the AL wild-card game at New York.
Fiers was 12-8 with a 3.56 ERA in 30 starts and 31 overall appearances and 172 innings in 2018.
College football
Wake Forest receiver Greg Dortch says he is skipping his final two college seasons and entering the NFL draft.
Dortch announced his decision Sunday night, a day after the Demon Deacons beat Memphis 37-34 in the Birmingham Bowl.
Coach Dave Clawson said in a statement issued by the school that he supports the move and called Dortch “an exceptional player.”
The AP All-America second-team selection as an all-purpose player had a team-best 89 receptions for 1,078 yards and eight touchdowns despite regularly drawing double teams during his redshirt sophomore season.
He missed the final five games of last season with an abdominal injury, then missed the bowl game with a hand injury.
Soccer
Arsenal will be without Henrikh Mkhitaryan for at least six weeks because of an injury to his right foot, the London club said.
The Armenia playmaker fractured a metatarsal in Wednesday’s 2-0 League Cup quarter-final defeat by neighbor Tottenham and was replaced at half-time.
The 29-year-old Mkhitaryan joined Arsenal from Premier League rival Manchester United last January in an exchange deal that saw Chile striker Alexis Sanchez travel in the opposite direction.
Obituary
Former Czechoslovakia striker Jozef Adamec, the youngest member of the soccer team beaten 3-1 by Brazil in the final of the 1962 World Cup in Chile, has died. He was 76.
The Slovak football association says Adamec died in hospital in Trnava. The cause of death was not disclosed.
He scored 14 goals in 44 international matches, including a hat trick against Brazil in a friendly in 1968. Adamec netted 170 goals in the top division of the former Czechoslovakia, winning five titles with Spartak Trnava and two with Dukla Prague.
