Briefly: Duke hires Lawson as women's coach

Duke has turned to Boston Celtics assistant coach and former WNBA All-Star Kara Lawson to lead its women’s basketball program.
The school announced the hiring in a social media post Saturday, a little more than a week after Joanne P. McCallie announced she wouldn’t return for a 14th season as she entered the final year of her contract. It is the first college head-coaching job for the 39-year-old Lawson, who played under Pat Summitt at Tennessee before a long WNBA career as well as work in broadcasting.
Lawson played in the WNBA from 2003-15 and won the 2005 championship with Sacramento. She also was part of the U.S. Olympic team that won a gold medal in Beijing in 2008. She had also worked as a TV commentator for NBA and college basketball games before the Celtics hired her in June 2019.
Duke is the second Atlantic Coast Conference program this offseason to hire a woman working as an NBA assistant to be its head coach. Notre Dame hired Memphis Grizzlies assistant Niele Ivey – a former Fighting Irish player and assistant – to replace Hall of Famer Muffet McGraw in April.
College athletics
The Pac-12 became the second major conference to shift to a conference-only fall schedule amid growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
The announcement came after a meeting of the Pac-12 CEO Group and a day after the Big Ten opted to eliminate nonconference games for all fall sports.
Two hours later, the Pac-12 announced that Commissioner Larry Scott had tested positive for COVID-19 and was under self-quarantine.
The Atlantic Coast, Big 12 and Southeastern conferences are still weighing options for fall sports. On Wednesday, the Ivy League became the first Division I conference to suspend all fall sports until at least January, leaving open the possibility of moving some sports to the spring if the pandemic is under better control.
Basketball
North Carolina recruit Tony Grimes says he plans to reclassify and graduate this summer so that he can join the Tar Heels for the upcoming season.
Grimes is the nation's top-rated cornerback for the class of 2021 and the No. 7 recruit overall according to 247sports. He recently committed to the Tar Heels out of Virginia Beach, Virginia, in a huge recruiting win for Mack Brown's staff.
Tennis
On Richmond's Monument Avenue, the collection of towering statues honoring Confederate veterans was interrupted by one noticeably different: a monument to Black tennis legend and civil rights activist Arthur Ashe.
The Ashe statue seemed safe from defacement during recent protests over racism and police brutality, when protesters covered Confederate statues with graffiti and pulled down a statue of Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederate States during the Civil War.
But after someone painted "White Lives Matter" on Ashe's statue, city officials considered a request from Ashe's family to temporarily remove the statue to protect it. Ashe's nephew said Friday that the statue isn't going anywhere.
"It's not going to be taken down," David Harris Jr. said.
Harris said he contacted Mayor Levar Stoney's office last month about taking down the statue until the civil unrest in Richmond calmed down.
Harris said the request was a "contingency plan" only during the height of the protests over the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, when there were almost nightly clashes between police and protesters, and the Ashe family worried that the statue would be damaged or someone would try to topple it.
