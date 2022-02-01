Briefly: Drayton punted by the Packers

The Green Bay Packers have made a change at special teams coordinator for a second consecutive offseason.

Maurice Drayton is out from the role following numerous special teams blunders throughout the season — namely those that played a major role in the Packers' 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional playoff round.

The move will mean a third different special teams coordinator for Matt LaFleur as he heads into his fourth season as the Packers head coach.

The Packers also announced a series of coaching changes — all of which were internal promotions: Jason Vrable as passing game coordinator, Luke Butkus as offensive line coach, Connor Lewis as assistant quarterbacks coach and Ryan Mahaffey as assistant offensive line coach.

The news was first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

• Jacksonville's meandering coaching search has a new twist.

The Jaguars interviewed former Minnesota general manager Rick Spielman on Monday for an undisclosed front-office role, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private.

It's unclear what role Spielman could take on in Jacksonville. He could become an assistant GM under Trent Baalke. The 59-year-old Spielman spent the last 16 years in Minnesota, the past decade as the team's GM. He was fired following this season, the second straight year the Vikings missed the playoffs.

• The Carolina Panthers have named Kristi Coleman as their new team president, while Nick Kelly has been appointed chief executive officer of Tepper Sports and Entertainment as part of a leadership shakeup.

Coleman replaces Tom Glick, who the team said is stepping aside to pursue other opportunities. He joined the Panthers in 2018 in part to help with the startup process for Charlotte's Major League Soccer expansion franchise, which begins play this year.

• Quarterback Caleb Williams is transferring to Southern California, following head coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to the Trojans.

Williams posted his long-awaited announcement on social media Tuesday with a video that included the former five-star recruit in a USC uniform and famous Trojans fan Snoop Dogg rapping.

The 20-year-old Williams started seven games as a freshman last season for Oklahoma, passing for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns. After taking the Sooners' starting job from Spencer Rattler, Williams confirmed his status as one of the most promising quarterbacks in college football under the tutelage of Riley, who has also mentored Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

Baseball

There was little movement Tuesday in talks to end the nearly two-month-old baseball lockout during a contentious meeting that lasted about 90 minutes.

Players made a proposal that contained two changes, lowering their plan for a pool to pay pre-arbitration players from $105 million to $100 million and cutting the number of players impacted by proposed service-time anti-manipulation rules.

Owners will respond to the union, perhaps later this week, but it has become clear there is little chance spring training will start as scheduled on Feb. 16.

In a sign of the lack of progress, the union has started to distribute withheld money to players from its stoppage fund.

Opening day is scheduled for March 31, and a deal would have to be reached by late February or early March for an on-time start, given the need for players to go through COVID-19 protocols and then have at least three weeks of training and some exhibition games.

Soccer

Manchester United player Mason Greenwood remained in police custody on Tuesday as officers investigating an attack on a woman also started to question him on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

The 20-year-old forward was arrested initially on Sunday on suspicion of rape and assault after police said they became “aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.”

A court granted police until Wednesday to continue holding Greenwood, who has not been charged and is now being questioned over further allegations.

“Following enquiries so far, he has since been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill," Greater Manchester Police said.

Greenwood, who has six goals this season, is under contract with United through 2025 but the club distanced itself from him on Sunday.

“Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind," the club said Tuesday. "As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0