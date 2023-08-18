Austin Barnes hit a solo shot in the eighth inning, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers win their 11th in a row with a 1-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night.

The NL West-leading Dodgers swept the NL Central leaders, outscoring them 14-3 in three games. The Dodgers had their 12th shutout of the season.

Lance Lynn dueled 2021 Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, who retired 10 in a row, including six on strikeouts, although neither figured in the decision.

Lynn allowed four hits in seven innings, struck out three and walked one. Burnes gave up two hits in seven innings for his sixth scoreless outing of the season. The right-hander struck out nine and walked two.

The Brewers had the tying run in scoring position in the ninth. Evan Phillips issued a two-out walk to Sal Frelick, who stole second. He had a career-high three steals on the night. But Willy Adames went down swinging to end the game.

The Dodgers improved to 15-1 in August and have won 10 in a row at home. They've outscored the opposition 93-38 this month.

Barnes homered for the first time since Sept. 20, 2022, sending a pitch by Joel Payamps into the lower seats in left. He singled in the third for his first multi-hit game of the season.

Football

The Baltimore Ravens have made another late addition to their defense, agreeing to a contract with edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

The Ravens confirmed the signing Friday. Baltimore's defense has been dealing with injuries in the secondary and could also use some pass rushing help. Clowney can provide the latter. He has 43 sacks in nine seasons since entering the NFL as the No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft.

Clowney had 11 sacks over the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Baltimore moved on from veteran pass rushers Calais Campbell and Justin Houston this offseason. Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo have potential in that department, but neither has Clowney's experience or track record.

On Thursday, the Ravens acquired cornerback Ronald Darby to help a position group that will be missing Pro Bowler Marlon Humphrey for at least a little while because of a foot issue.

• Eagles wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland suffered a concussion and sprained neck and rookie defensive tackle Moro Ojomo suffered a concussion during a preseason game on Thursday night, and both players were carted off the field on a backboard.

The Eagles said Friday in announcing the injuries that both players were expected to make a full recovery “in due time.” The Eagles said both players were responsive and had full function in their extremities on the field.

They were hurt in an 18-18 tie with the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland landed hard on his head while trying to make a catch in the third quarter. Ojomo collided with a teammate while attempting to make a tackle in the fourth quarter.

• The Detroit Lions' search for help at wide receiver continues. The team said Friday it has waived injured wideout Denzel Mims and signed former Los Angeles Chargers receiver Jason Moore.

Mims, acquired last month from the New York Jets for a conditional draft pick, has not practiced the last two weeks because of ankle and calf injuries.

The compensation in the trade was contingent upon Mims, a second-rounder in 2020, making the Lions' 53-man roster. So the Lions will retain their 2025 sixth-round pick, while a 2025 seventh-round pick will return to New York.

Moore, an undrafted free agent from Division II Findlay, spent the last four seasons with the Chargers. He appeared in 20 games and caught six passes for 104 yards.

Soccer

Luciano Spalletti was named as the new Italy coach on Friday, just three months after he left Napoli saying he needed a break.

Spalletti replaced Roberto Mancini, who surprisingly resigned on Sunday after a mixed tenure that included winning the European Championship in 2021 and failing to qualify for the World Cup the following year.

Spalletti had always been the frontrunner. His attacking tactics garnered plaudits from all over Europe as he led Napoli to a first Serie A in more than three decades last season. The Italian soccer federation announced it came to an agreement with him.

The FIGC said Spalletti will start his new job on Sept. 1 ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifiers against North Macedonia and Ukraine scheduled for Sept. 9 and 12, respectively.

It did not give the length of the contract with 64-year-old Spalletti but Italian media reported his deal ran until after the 2026 World Cup.