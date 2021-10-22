Briefly: Dodgers break out big bats, win 7-2

Hiroshi Iwata, who led by one stroke after the first round, just missed an eagle putt on the 18th and finished with a birdie for a 73 and was four behind Matsuyama.

British Open champion Collin Morikawa shot 68 and was seven strokes behind.

Tokyo Olympic gold medal winner Xander Schauffele, playing in the same group at Matsuyama, shot 74 and was 12 strokes behind the Japanese star.

• Bryce Easton was leading the Mallorca Open when the second round was suspended because of darkness on the Mediterranean island.

Easton had a four-shot lead when play was stopped with the South African still to finish the 18th hole. Easton was 4 under on the windy day at the Santa Ponsa course after making four birdies to go with one bogey on the par-4 14th. That took him to 11 under overall.

First-round leader Jeff Winther of Denmark was four shots back after a 1-over 71, tied for second with Spanish trio Álvaro Quiros, Sebastián García and Jorge Campillo, who all finished their second round.

• Hee Jeong Lim shot a 6-under 66 and first-round leader Na Rin An a 69 to leave the South Korean players tied for the lead after two rounds of the LPGA Tour's BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea.