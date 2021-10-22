Briefly: Dodgers break out big bats, win 7-2

Chris Taylor hit three homers and drove in six runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers broke loose at the plate to beat Atlanta 7-2 on Thursday night in Los Angeles, cutting the Braves' lead in the NL Championship Series to 3-2.
AJ Pollock had two home runs and four RBIs for the Dodgers, who have won seven straight postseason elimination games dating to last season. They also trailed 0-2 and 1-3 against Atlanta in the NLCS last year before rallying to win three straight games at a neutral site in Arlington, Texas.
Game 6 is Saturday back in Atlanta, where the Braves get two more chances to earn their first trip to the World Series since 1999.
Golf
Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama overcame cold temperatures and often steady rain showers to shoot a 2-under 68 on Friday and take a one-stroke lead after two rounds of the PGA Tour's Zozo Championship in Japan.
Matsuyama, who trailed by a stroke after the first round following a 64 on the par-70, 7,041-yard Narashino Country Club course, had a two-round total of 8-under 132.
Cameron Tringale birdied his final hole for a 66 and was in second place. Matt Wallace birdied his final three holes for a 69 and tied for third with Brendale Steele (68), two behind Matsuyama.
Joaquin Niemann shot 71 after an opening 64 and was tied for fifth, three strokes behind.
Hiroshi Iwata, who led by one stroke after the first round, just missed an eagle putt on the 18th and finished with a birdie for a 73 and was four behind Matsuyama.
British Open champion Collin Morikawa shot 68 and was seven strokes behind.
Tokyo Olympic gold medal winner Xander Schauffele, playing in the same group at Matsuyama, shot 74 and was 12 strokes behind the Japanese star.
• Bryce Easton was leading the Mallorca Open when the second round was suspended because of darkness on the Mediterranean island.
Easton had a four-shot lead when play was stopped with the South African still to finish the 18th hole. Easton was 4 under on the windy day at the Santa Ponsa course after making four birdies to go with one bogey on the par-4 14th. That took him to 11 under overall.
First-round leader Jeff Winther of Denmark was four shots back after a 1-over 71, tied for second with Spanish trio Álvaro Quiros, Sebastián García and Jorge Campillo, who all finished their second round.
• Hee Jeong Lim shot a 6-under 66 and first-round leader Na Rin An a 69 to leave the South Korean players tied for the lead after two rounds of the LPGA Tour's BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea.
Lim and An had 11-under totals of 133 on the par-72 LPGA International Busan course.
American Danielle Kang shot 68 and In Gee Chun 69 and were tied for third, one stroke behind.
Football
Case Keenum stepped in for Baker Mayfield and made the most of his first start in two years, third-string back D'Ernest Johnson rushed for 146 yards and the busted-up Cleveland Browns beat the Denver Broncos 17-14 on Thursday night in Cleveland.
Keenum didn't put up impressive stats (21 of 33 for 199 yards), but threw a touchdown pass and did enough — as did Cleveland's maligned defense — to get the Browns (4-3) a much-needed victory.
They survived without Mayfield, who sat out with a shoulder injury and could miss more time.
Johnson, playing because stars Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt were both out with calf injuries, had the best game of his career. He scored on a 4-yard run in the first half and picked 52 on seven carries as the Browns chewed up the final 5:17 after the Broncos pulled within three.
Denver quarterback Teddy Bridgewater threw a pair of TD passes and gutted it out while playing with foot and quadriceps injuries. He finished 23 of 33 for 187 yards with one interception.
The Broncos (3-4) dropped their fourth straight game, and maybe as importantly, lost star linebacker Von Miller to a lower leg injury. The eight-time Pro Bowler missed all of 2020 with a dislodged ankle tendon.
Tennis
Aryna Sabalenka's first tournament since testing positive for the coronavirus ended after only two matches. The second-ranked Belarusian lost to Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-4 Friday in the quarterfinals of the Kremlin Cup.
Alexandrova will face Maria Sakkari in the semifinals.
Sakkari booked her semifinal spot by beating Simona Halep 6-4, 6-4 after holding off a late surge from the Romanian.
In the men's draw, two-time Kremlin Cup champion Marin Cilic swept past Pedro Martinez 6-1, 6-2 to set up a semifinal meeting with Ricardas Berankis, who beat Adrian Mannarino 6-2, 7-6 (1).
Gymnastics
Zhang Boheng of China edged Olympic champion Daiki Hashimoto on Friday to win the gold medal in the men's all-around at the gymnastics world championships at Japan.
Zhang, who didn't qualify for China's team for this summer's Olympics, held a slim lead over local favorite Hashimoto heading into the final apparatus, the horizontal bar — an event Hashimoto won at the Tokyo Games.
Zhang scored 14.800 points while Hashimoto received 15.133 but it wasn't enough to erase the deficit and the 21-year-old Zhang finished with 87.981 overall points to 87.964 for Hashimoto.