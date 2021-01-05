Briefly: Djokovic, Nadal set for season opener

ATP Cup champion Novak Djokovic and runner-up Rafael Nadal are set to return for the season-opening men’s team tennis event starting Feb. 1, but the United States will be missing because of a change in format that has halved the field.
The inaugural event last year featured 24 teams and was played in three Australian cities, with Djokovic’s Serbia team beating Nadal and Spain in the final at Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena.
The Feb. 1-5 second edition will involve 12 teams and be played entirely at Melbourne Park amid COVID-19 restrictions, along with WTA and ATP tournaments, in the week leading into the Australian Open.
The draw will be held Jan. 20, with teams divided into four groups. The winner of each round-robin group will advance to the semifinals.
Qualification for the ATP Cup was based on the ranking of each country’s top player, with Australia included on a wildcard entry. Other competing countries include Austria, Russia, Greece, Germany, Argentina, Italy, Japan, France and Canada.
All players arriving in Melbourne for the Australian Open will be required to quarantine for 14 days before the delayed start of the season’s first major. The Australian Open is usually staged in the last two weeks of January, but has been pushed back to Feb. 8-21 because of travel and other restrictions in place for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Qualifying for the men’s singles draw will take place in Doha, Qatar and for the women’s in Dubai, both from Jan. 10-13.
Soccer
The LA Galaxy have hired MLS Cup winner Greg Vanney as their head coach.
The club announced the deal Tuesday with Vanney, who played seven seasons with the Galaxy in two stints before beginning his successful coaching career.
Vanney led Toronto FC to the MLS Cup championship and the domestic treble in 2017 during 6½ seasons as the team’s head coach and technical director. He reached the postseason five times and made three MLS Cup finals, but he resigned Dec. 1 after Toronto was eliminated from the playoffs.
- Jozy Altidore is back with the U.S. national team for the first time in 1½ years.
The 31-year-old Toronto forward is among 12 players invited to a training camp starting Jan. 9 in Bradenton, Florida, ahead of a contemplated exhibition against Serbia in late January at Orlando. At 115 international appearances, Altidore is the senior player on the roster ahead of Seattle forward Jordan Morris, second with 39.
Altidore is a veteran of the 2010 and 2014 World Cups. He has 42 international goals and last played for the U.S. at the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup
Obituary
George Whitmore, a member of the first team of climbers to scale El Capitan in Yosemite National Park and a conservationist who devoted his life to protecting the Sierra Nevada, has died. He was 89.
Whitmore died on New Year’s Day from complications caused by COVID-19, said his wife, Nancy.
Friends, family, colleagues and fellow climbers mourned the passing of a legend in the world of rock climbing and the last surviving member of the trio that was the first to reach the top of El Capitan on Nov. 12, 1958. Ascending the 3,000-foot sheer granite rock wall that now attracts climbers from around the world was, at the time, a feat considered out of human reach.