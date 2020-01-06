Briefly: Djokovic leads Serbia in ATP Cup

Seven-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic won his singles and doubles matches back-to-back to guide Serbia to a comeback win over France on Monday and secure a spot in the ATP Cup quarterfinals at Brisbane, Australia.
Djokovic saved all nine break points he faced against ninth-ranked Gael Monfils in a 6-3, 6-2 victory in the singles, leveling the match after Benoit Paire had beaten Dusan Lajovic 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-4 in the opening match to give France a 1-0 lead.
Djokovic needed treatment above his right elbow in the second set and lost a point for encroachment — when the French called for a review of his volley at the net __ before he and Viktor Troicki beat Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-3, 6-7 (5), 10-3.
WNBA
Minnesota Lynx assistant coach Walt Hopkins will be hired as the next head coach of the New York Liberty, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
Hopkins has been an assistant for the Lynx for since 2017.
The Liberty fired previous coach Katie Smith in October after the season ended. The team has the first pick in the WNBA draft in April and most likely will select Oregon star guard Sabrina Ionescu.
Auto racing
Roger Penske completed his purchase of Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Monday, becoming just the fourth owner of the historic facility and subsidiaries that include the IndyCar Series.
The speedway had been owned by Tony Hulman and Hulman & Co. since 1945, but the family approached Penske in September for advice when Tony George and his three sisters decided to sell. Penske jumped at the opportunity.
Soccer
Former Glasgow Celtic manager Ronny Deila was hired as the fourth coach in six seasons for Major League Soccer’s New York City team.
Delia replaced Domènec Torrent, who left in November following the season-ending loss to Toronto in the Eastern Conference semifinals. A former assistant to Pep Guardiola at parent club Manchester City, Torrent succeeded Patrick Vieira in June 2018. Jason Kreis coached NYC in 2015, its initial season.
Deila led Norway’s Stromsgodset from 2008-14, then Celtic in the 2014-15 and 2015-2016 seasons. His club won a pair of Scottish Premier League titles but Celtic failed to reach the Champions League group stage in his second season and he announced after a loss to Rangers in the Scottish Cup semifinals that he was leaving at the end of the season.
Skiing
The International Ski Federation banned three cross-country skiers and a coach in a doping case resulting from police raids at last year’s world championships in Austria.
The federation said it gave four-year bans to former world championship medalist Alexei Poltoranin of Kazakhstan and Estonian skiers Karel Tammjärv and Andreas Veerpalu, as well as Estonian coach Mati Alaver.
Three Austrian skiers were given bans last year, including one who turned over evidence which brought the international doping ring to light. There have also been bans in cycling