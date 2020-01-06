Briefly: Djokovic leads Serbia in ATP Cup

Seven-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic won his singles and doubles matches back-to-back to guide Serbia to a comeback win over France on Monday and secure a spot in the ATP Cup quarterfinals at Brisbane, Australia.

Djokovic saved all nine break points he faced against ninth-ranked Gael Monfils in a 6-3, 6-2 victory in the singles, leveling the match after Benoit Paire had beaten Dusan Lajovic 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-4 in the opening match to give France a 1-0 lead.

Djokovic needed treatment above his right elbow in the second set and lost a point for encroachment — when the French called for a review of his volley at the net __ before he and Viktor Troicki beat Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-3, 6-7 (5), 10-3.

WNBA

Minnesota Lynx assistant coach Walt Hopkins will be hired as the next head coach of the New York Liberty, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

Hopkins has been an assistant for the Lynx for since 2017.

The Liberty fired previous coach Katie Smith in October after the season ended. The team has the first pick in the WNBA draft in April and most likely will select Oregon star guard Sabrina Ionescu.

Auto racing

